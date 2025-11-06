Fact Check: Was Erika Kirk Caught Using Fake 'Tear Solution' Before Taking TPUSA Stage?

A strange claim took hold on social media that Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, was caught on video putting a solution in her eyes to make her cry before last week’s Turning Point America event at the University of Mississippi.

One person posted on X, “Erika Kirk caught using what appears to be tear solution to create fake tears before going on the TPUSA stage.” The post had over 111,000 views.

Another wrote regarding the video, “Fake it ’til you cry.”

Erika Kirk caught using what appears to be tear solution to create fake tears before going on the TPUSA stage.pic.twitter.com/7JZQ9RF5l8 — ADAM (@AdameMedia) November 5, 2025

