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CIA Director John Ratcliffe, seen in a July photo, made an unannounced visit to Moscow earlier this week
CIA Director John Ratcliffe, seen in a July photo, made an unannounced visit to Moscow earlier this week. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Report: Purpose of CIA Director's Trip to Moscow Was to Deliver a Serious Warning to Russia

 By Randy DeSoto  August 27, 2026 at 11:29am
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Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe’s unannounced visit to Moscow earlier this week was reportedly to deliver a message to Russia not to invade any of the NATO countries.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources “briefed on the visit,” that the trip came in response to new U.S. intelligence assessments concluding that Russian President Vladimir Putin could try to test NATO’s resolve with a limited assault on a member country.

Article 5 of the 1949 North Atlantic Treaty states “that an armed attack against one NATO member shall be considered an attack against them all. Since 1949, this unwavering pledge has bound together a group of like-minded countries from Europe and North America, which have committed themselves to protecting each other in a spirit of solidarity,” according to the organization’s website.

The Wall Street Journal said that U.S. officials are concerned that, with the Ukraine war at a stalemate, Putin may direct a small-scale incursion, likely in one of the Baltic countries that used to be part of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, or USSR.

The Russian enclave of Kaliningrad shares a border with Lithuania and Poland. Perhaps Putin could try to unify the territory with Russia by seizing part of either of these countries, which are both NATO members.

“A shortfall in critical Western munitions, driven by expenditures in the Iran war, also could factor into Putin’s thinking. The U.S. has degraded its stockpile of certain weapons because of transfers to Ukraine after Russia’s 2022 invasion, as well as the Iran conflict,” The Wall Street Journal noted.

CBS News reported Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow  Wednesday that Ratcliffe held talks with Russian intelligence officials during his visit, but that he did not meet with Putin.

“Peskov told reporters Putin was briefed on the talks, but he said it was too soon to predict whether the intelligence officials’ meeting might help get bilateral U.S.-Russian relations out of what he called a ‘deep crisis’ more than four and a half years into Russia’s war on Ukraine,” the news outlet said.

Radio talk show host Glenn Beck asked President Donald Trump about the meeting during a Wednesday interview.

“The CIA director landed in Moscow, Russia. Rumors are saying Putin is going to test NATO resolve… he’s going to strike England. All the way to this is maybe the U.S. telling them about the Iranian sanctions. Can you tell me why he’s there?” Beck wondered.

Related:
US Tells Ukraine to Hold Its Fire as CIA Director Makes Secret Trip to Moscow

“None of the above. He’s there in a very sort of semi-routine … We would like to see the war with Ukraine end,” Trump responded.

Seeming to contradict the president’s characterization, Ratcliffe’s visit was not announced beforehand, and he traveled on a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III transport plane, apparently bringing American SUVs with him to drive through Moscow.

“John Ratcliffe is a fantastic guy; he’s the head of the CIA. He’s not in [Russia] for any of the things that you said,” Trump reemphasized.

“Now, something may come out of it. We’re working very hard to get that war ended, and frankly, they both want to see it ended,” Trump explained, referring to the Ukraine war.

Then-CIA Director William Burns traveled to Moscow in November 2021, during the Biden administration, to try to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine.

Three months later, Putin ordered his military to strike against the former USSR state.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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