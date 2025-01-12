Share
Fact Check: Are Firefighters Using Ladies Purses to Fight Fire? Sure Looks Like It

 By Ole Braatelien and    January 12, 2025 at 4:00am
Since the Greater Los Angeles fires began, speculation and theories about the inferno have spread even faster than the flames themselves.

Take, for instance, the idea that firemen are so under-equipped to battle the fires that they’ve resorted to extinguishing them with water-filled purses.

One clip circulating the internet appears to show just that.

The grainy video makes it easy to understand why there would be confusion.

At first glance, it appears the firemen in the clip are indeed putting out a dumpster fire with purses.

At this point have the Los Angeles City and County governments lost all public confidence?

But a closer look, and some reporting from TMZ, reveals that isn’t the case.

The “purses” are not purses at all.

They are instead canvas bags that firefighters sometimes use to extinguish smaller flames, like the dumpster fire in the video, the Los Angeles Fire Department told TMZ.

Time is of the essence when it comes to extinguishing a fire.

For a smaller flame, sometimes it’s easier and faster to simply use the canvas bags to douse the fire than to deploy a fire hose.

As of Saturday, firefighters have not yet contained the Palisades, Eaton, or Hurst fires, according to the New York Post.

Collectively, the fires have killed at least 13 people and displaced nearly 200,000 since they started Tuesday.

10,000 structures have been destroyed since the fires began their devastating burn across 35,000 acres.

Tags:


