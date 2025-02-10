LAFD Asst. Chief Kepner Was Accused of Brutal Domestic Violence, Assault With Butcher Knife - Judge Dismissed

Kristina Kepner, the assistant chief of the Los Angeles Fire Department, was accused of domestic violence in a now-dismissed court claim that resurfaced after massive fires in Los Angeles provoked criticism of the agency’s leadership.

Kepner, a self-described lesbian, allegedly chased her former partner with a large kitchen knife and wrote a suicide note after cutting herself, according to a Jan. 23 report from the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

A court filing from November 2021 asserted that Kepner “lunged” at her partner and placed her in a headlock, knocked her to the floor, and forcibly kissed her.

Later on the same day, Kepner also allegedly brandished a “large butcher knife,” held the weapon to her own “neck and chest threatening to stab herself in the heart or neck,” and drafted a suicide note.

“The alleged threats and attempted strangling were caught on video, the court documents claimed,” according to the Daily Mail.

Kepner denied the assertions in comments to the Daily Mail, saying that her ex “orchestrated a campaign to attempt to ruin my career.”

John Fowler, an attorney for Kepner, said that his client had been “exonerated in multiple forums,” including the fire department, police department, and district attorney’s office.

A judge dismissed the claims in February 2022.

Kepner previously said in her own court filings that her ex was falsifying the claims and had herself attacked Kepner. The ex denied the assertion.

Will the fires be enough to wake Los Angeles liberals up to all the lies they’ve believed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Daily Mail did not release the name of the ex, but did quote her as saying that she messaged Kristin Crowley, the chief of the Los Angeles Fire Department, in order to “let her know that I have it on video, that Kady threatened to kill me — she attacked me.”

The ex claimed that Crowley, another self-described lesbian, as well as Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Karen Bass, covered up the alleged violence from Kepner.

The Daily Mail added that Kepner was due for a promotion to serve as commander for one of the four Los Angeles Fire Department bureaus, but that the promotion was rescinded after a local reporter revealed the domestic violence accusations in March 2023.

“Two weeks later the guys in the department were telling me that she’s no longer to be a deputy chief,” the ex-partner told The Daily Mail.

“I’m sure Karen Bass called Kristin Crowley like, ‘what the f*** is this?’ Then two weeks later Kady gets demoted,” she added in reference to the allegedly rescinded promotion.

“Bass and Crowley definitely covered that up,” the ex claimed.

The reemergence of the competing domestic violence claims occurred after historic fires caused significant damage to residences and businesses in the greater Los Angeles area.

Many conservatives noted that the Los Angeles Fire Department and other senior city officials appeared to have an elevated focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives before the disaster.

Critics of such practices contend that they prevent organizations from hiring and promoting the best candidates for senior positions, as well as distract from the execution of core objectives.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.