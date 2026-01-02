Share
Premium
Fact Check
FBI Director Kash Patel speaks to the media following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House on Nov. 26, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
FBI Director Kash Patel speaks to the media following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House on Nov. 26, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Did Kash Patel Admit to Deleting a Huge Chunk of the Epstein Files?

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 2, 2026 at 7:00am
Share

The death of Jeffrey Epstein — and what evidence the disgraced financier and sex trafficker might have left behind — looms large over American politics. So large, in fact, that when a claim that FBI Director Kash Patel admitted 2.7 terabytes of data related to Epstein was deleted, the video of the alleged exchange got hundreds of thousands of views on numerous platforms.

There’s just one problem: It never happened.

That hasn’t stopped the video from going viral, however. In the clip, produced by an outlet called The Political Brief, Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan of Indiana is seen questioning Patel before what was supposed to be a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Dec. 19.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Fact Check: Did Kash Patel Admit to Deleting a Huge Chunk of the Epstein Files?
Mamdani Gives His Fans Taste of What They Voted For With Inaugural 'Block Party' That Shows Them What Socialism Really Is
Activists Linked to George Soros Are Training Jurors So They Can Help 'Marginalized' Defendants
GOP Rep Introduces Bill to Stop Minn. Welfare Fraud From Spreading to Other States -- And Dems Will Hate Law's Name
Dems Told Us Somalis Are Massive Contributors to Minnesota. Stats Prove That's a Lie of Profound Proportions
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation