Fact Check: Did Kash Patel Admit to Deleting a Huge Chunk of the Epstein Files?

The death of Jeffrey Epstein — and what evidence the disgraced financier and sex trafficker might have left behind — looms large over American politics. So large, in fact, that when a claim that FBI Director Kash Patel admitted 2.7 terabytes of data related to Epstein was deleted, the video of the alleged exchange got hundreds of thousands of views on numerous platforms.

There’s just one problem: It never happened.

That hasn’t stopped the video from going viral, however. In the clip, produced by an outlet called The Political Brief, Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan of Indiana is seen questioning Patel before what was supposed to be a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Dec. 19.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.