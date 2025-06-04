Fact Check: Is It True That the People of Kentucky 'Can't Stand' Rand Paul, As Trump Alleges?

Just to preface all of this: President Donald Trump is a superb leader whom most supporters justifiably do not regret voting for one, two, or even three times.

He’s brought much that the previous administration has lacked, whether it’s actually being tough on crime or making an honest effort to address America’s immigration crisis.

But nobody’s perfect, and that includes this commander-in-chief.

One such Trump issue that crops up now and then is that he often turns an especially vicious eye toward card-carrying fiscal conservatives whose genuine care for the unimaginable debt issues facing this country are presented as “opposition” or anti-MAGA.

It doesn’t do any good to alienate conservatives when Dems are already doing a spectacular job splintering themselves over matters like whether or not one of their own is fit to serve his office.

(No, not that guy. That ship has sailed.)

Look, it just seems like an unwise idea to attack your own, which is exactly what Trump did when he targeted Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul over the latter’s opposition to the “Big Beautiful Bill” in a pair of fiery Truth Social posts.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.03.25 09:18 AM EST Rand Paul has very little understanding of the BBB, especially the tremendous GROWTH that is coming. He loves voting “NO” on everything, he thinks it’s good politics, but it’s not. The BBB is a big WINNER!!! — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 3, 2025

“Rand Paul has very little understanding of the [“Big Beautiful Bill], especially the tremendous GROWTH that is coming,” Trump posted Tuesday morning.

“He loves voting ‘NO’ on everything, he thinks it’s good politics, but it’s not,” he added. “The BBB is a big WINNER!!!”

A few minutes later, Trump again took to the platform to lambaste Paul.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.03.25 09:23 AM EST Rand votes NO on everything, but never has any practical or constructive ideas. His ideas are actually crazy (losers!). The people of Kentucky can’t stand him. This is a BIG GROWTH BILL! — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 3, 2025

“Rand votes NO on everything, but never has any practical or constructive ideas. His ideas are actually crazy (losers!),” Trump posted. “The people of Kentucky can’t stand him. This is a BIG GROWTH BILL!”

Ah, it’s here where I must interject. Look, Trump is obviously a grown man who has so far done a spectacular job guiding this country out of the bog left by the previous administration.

But accusing Paul of being unpopular in his own state is a dangerous game to play, especially in a political arena where the smallest whiff of blood will get the sharks circling.

And it’s also not really true.

Looking strictly at Paul’s electoral history in Kentucky (even Paul would likely admit that his failed bid for president in 2016 showcased a struggle on a more national stage), according to Ballotpedia, it’s clear that the senator actually appears quite popular.

In 2010, Paul burst onto the political scene by securing a Senate seat over Democratic nominee Jack Conway by about 10 points, and won the Republican primary by an even larger margin.

That same primary became even more of a joke in 2016, when Paul commanded 84.8 percent of the GOP primary votes as the incumbent, before taking down Democratic nominee Jim Gray by about 15 points.

The primary was a similar bloodbath in 2022, and Paul enjoyed his most dominant Senate win yet, beating out Democratic nominee Charles Booker by over 20 points.

If anything, it seems Paul’s popularity is rising in Kentucky, not the opposite.

That being said, in total fairness to Trump, as Paul dug his heels in on X, there were some comments claiming that they voted for Paul to strictly adhere to the MAGA agenda.

You can see a good mix of those remarks under the posts below:

I want to see the tax cuts made permanent, but I also want to see the $5 trillion in new debt removed from the bill. At least 4 of us in the Senate feel this way.https://t.co/oEBwrb8wqR — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 3, 2025

Kentuckians sent me here to fight reckless debt. I will not support a $5T increase to our deficit. pic.twitter.com/SzHv1vJyAN — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 3, 2025

Look, at the end of the day, Paul’s reservations about the “Big Beautiful Bill” are perfectly valid criticisms that should be addressed, not dismissed as false information.

But again, if Trump feels that this is best to get his MAGA agenda across, that’s very much his prerogative.

The claim that Paul is deeply unpopular in Kentucky appears to be mostly false.

Though some of Kentucky’s MAGA electorate is clearly incensed with Paul, the voting results show that his popularity in Kentucky appears to be getting only more pronounced with each winning election.

Now, could this opinion change over time? Of course, but Paul’s libertarian-leaning beliefs are a known commodity among voters in the Bluegrass State, so it’s not like a bait-and-switch is being pulled.

The spending bill, which has a number of critics from within the GOP, such as former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, is currently making its way through the Senate after narrowly passing the House.

Should it pass through the Senate, many expect Trump to sign it.

