Share
Premium
Fact Check
Premium
(PolonioVideo - iStock / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Yes, Some American Students Can Carry Knives to School if They Are Sikhs

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 9, 2026 at 5:23pm
Share

In places where you aren’t allowed to carry knives, when can you carry knives? When you’re a Sikh, apparently.

For those of you who haven’t been paying attention to developments across the pond, the ritual Sikh knife, the kirpan, played a role in the murder of Henry Nowak at the hands of the religious minority.

The case has come under scrutiny for a number of reasons, particularly since police initially discounted Nowak’s injury and believed the story of his killer, Vickrum Digwa, who falsely claimed to have been the target of a racist attack by the decedent.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?
Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Fact Check: Yes, Some American Students Can Carry Knives to School if They Are Sikhs
Jurors Were Aghast and Karmelo Anthony Wouldn't Look as Gruesome Image of Austin Metcalf's Punctured Heart Was Presented at Trial
Breaking: Jury Delivers Verdict in Karmelo Anthony Trial
Dem Campaigner Arrested for Beating 98-Year-Old Man with Metal Chair After Disagreement: Allegation
WATCH THEM ALL: Trump Broke the Internet Last Night with Viral Videos of the Nat'l Anthem, Smirks at Booing Fans, and Chants of 'USA! USA!'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation