Fact Check: Yes, Some American Students Can Carry Knives to School if They Are Sikhs

In places where you aren’t allowed to carry knives, when can you carry knives? When you’re a Sikh, apparently.

For those of you who haven’t been paying attention to developments across the pond, the ritual Sikh knife, the kirpan, played a role in the murder of Henry Nowak at the hands of the religious minority.

The case has come under scrutiny for a number of reasons, particularly since police initially discounted Nowak’s injury and believed the story of his killer, Vickrum Digwa, who falsely claimed to have been the target of a racist attack by the decedent.

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