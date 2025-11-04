Share
Faith
Vice President J.D. Vance sits with his wife Usha Vance prior to a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Vice President J.D. Vance sits with his wife Usha Vance prior to a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Faith: Why God Wants JD Vance and His Wife Usha to Stay Married Even Though She's Not a Christian

 By Randy DeSoto  November 4, 2025 at 4:09am
The Bible is very clear on the subject of marriages between believers and unbelievers, including in the instance of a couple like Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha.

The issue came up last week while the vice president was fielding student questions at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi.

A woman in the audience asked, in light of Vance being a Christian and Usha a Hindu, “How are you teaching your kids not to keep your religion ahead of their mother’s religion?”

