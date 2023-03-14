Parler Share
Fallen Officer's Handcuffs Used to Arrest Man Wanted for Fatally Shooting Him

 By Jack Davis  March 14, 2023 at 7:19am
The handcuffs of Hermann, Missouri, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith were used on the wrists of the man police say killed him, Kenneth Simpson, who was arrested Monday after an hours-long standoff.

Griffith was shot and killed, and Officer Adam Sullentrup was wounded Sunday at about 9 p.m. when they went to arrest Simpson at a store in Hermann for a number of outstanding warrants, the Missouri State Highway Patrol posted on Facebook. Sullentrup was reported in critical but stable condition as of Monday.

On Monday afternoon, Maries County Chief Deputy Scott John posted on the Facebook page of Sheriff Chris Heitman that the case was resolved.

“The coward who took the life of Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith and shot Officer Adam Sullentrup is in custody and wearing the handcuffs of Detective Sgt Griffith,” he wrote.

“We have been gut punched by the news from our neighboring agencies, have been praying for all of them, and are greatly appreciative of the law enforcement who have taken this killer into custody. They have battled the cold and shown great restraint in taking him into custody. Well done to all of the agencies involved!” he wrote.

After the shooting, police tracked Simpson to a house not far from where the shooting took place, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

As police established positions around the house, two women surrendered but said there was someone else in the house. A neighbor was evacuated.

Should cop killers get the death penalty?

The Post-Dispatch reported that the sound of flash-bang grenades was heard overnight, as were orders from police to the person in the house to come out.

Late Monday morning, a robot pulled the storm door off the house, and police sent a drone into the house. Shortly before 2 p.m., tear gas was deployed.

At that point, Simpson emerged, highway Patrol Lt. Eric Brown said.

Despite the arrest, Sgt. Mike Mitchell of the Missouri Highway Patrol said,  “The community’s hurting. This happens way too often.”

Former Hermann Mayor Robert Koerber said Griffith “was one of my favorite officers because he had such an easy and effective style. He seemed to take a personal interest in people. He was interested in whatever your problem was.”

Griffith is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his son, Karson, 10; and his stepson, Trevor. 17.

“I’ve known Mason his whole life, and when he was a little kid he always wanted to be a police officer. Always, always,” said Linda Crump, a former police dispatcher.

Parler Share
