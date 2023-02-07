Parler Share
News
police tape
(AP Photo)

One Police Officer Killed by Man in 'Mental Health Crisis,' Another Wounded

 By The Associated Press  February 6, 2023 at 8:00pm
Parler Share

A man having a “mental health crisis” shot and killed a police officer, wounded a second and fired at a third before being wounded in a shootout in a western Pennsylvania city Monday, authorities said.

Two officers were dispatched shortly after noon to a domestic disturbance call in McKeesport, about 12 miles south of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said at a news conference.

The officers tried to talk to the man but he walked away from the home, and officers were warned by a family member that he might be armed, Kearns said.

The officers encountered him nearby and he “suddenly produced a handgun and shot the two McKeesport officers,” Kearns said.

One officer was taken to a hospital in McKeesport, where he was pronounced dead.

Trending:
New IRS Requirement Now Applies: 'All Taxpayers Must Answer the Question'

A statement from McKeesport Police Chief Adam Alfer identified him as 32-year-old Sean Sluganski, who had worked for the department full-time for two years.

The second officer, 35-year-old Charles Thomas Jr., was flown to a Pittsburgh-area trauma center.

Thomas, who has been on the force for four years, was discharged by Monday night and back home recovering with family, Alfer reported.

Kearns said the suspect was shot when he walked around a corner and fired at the third officer, who returned fire.

Do police officers deserve more respect?

The suspect was later listed in stable condition at a Pittsburgh-area trauma center.

The McKeesport Area School District said all schools and buildings were temporarily put on an exterior lockdown due to the police activity nearby.

Police said charges were being prepared against the suspect, who is known to McKeesport police.

“They have dealt with him on past occasions,” Kearns said.

The mayor’s office asked people to keep the department in their thoughts and to respect the families’ privacy “during this tragic and traumatic time.”

Related:
Intruder Breaches Base That Holds Air Force One, Shot Fired

The president of the Fraternal Order of Police state lodge, Joseph Regan, said the officers “left their homes knowing it was their duty to protect and serve McKeesport regardless of the outcome.

“Today, they made sacrifices we hoped and prayed they would never need to make. They are heroes,” Regan said.

About a month ago, a police chief was killed and two officers wounded in an Allegheny County borough northeast of Pittsburgh.

The suspect was later shot and killed in Pittsburgh after crashing a carjacked vehicle and exchanging gunfire with police, authorities said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Intruder Breaches Base That Holds Air Force One, Shot Fired
One Police Officer Killed by Man in 'Mental Health Crisis,' Another Wounded
Funeral Home Workers Discover 'Corpse' Isn't Actually a Corpse - Police Investigating
National Guard Forces Ohio Residents to Evacuate Under Threat of Arrest After Train Derailment Creates Explosion Risk
China Jabs Biden Administration Again, Claims US 'Seriously Violated the Spirit of International Law'
See more...

Conversation