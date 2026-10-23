Share
News

Two Pilots Forced to Eject During Training Mission in Texas: 'Controlled Bailout'

 By V. Saxena  October 23, 2026 at 10:08am
Share

Two U.S. Air Force pilots on a training mission were forced to eject from their single gas-turbine engine, propeller-driven plane Thursday during a “controlled bailout” in Texas.

Joint Base San Antonio reported in a news release that the two were flying a T-6A Texan II aircraft near the Texas city of Seguin when they began receiving “unsafe landing gear indications.”

After consulting with “experts,” the two pilots performed a controlled bailout, which refers to a process in which a pilot steers a plane toward a safe position before abandoning it.

The plane later reportedly crashed east of San Antonio.

The pilots survived the ejection.

Should military training protocols be reviewed after this incident?

“Both pilots are currently being evaluated by local medical personnel,” 12th Flying Training Wing spokesperson Sean Worrell told the San Antonio Express-News.

The outlet added that the T-6A Texan II is produced by Raytheon Aircraft and designed chiefly “to train Joint Primary Pilot Training (JPPT) students in basic flying skills common to Air Force and Navy pilots.”

According to the San Antonio Express-News, the plane contains a single cockpit that “places one crewmember in front of the other, with the student and instructor positions being interchangeable.”

A pilot may reportedly also fly the plane alone from the front seat.

After Thursday’s incident, Martin-Baker, a British manufacturer of ejection seats, took credit for the pilots’ safe ejection.

Related:
Musk Calls Out Ukraine Elites for Profiting Off U.S. Taxpayers as Children Are Sent to 'Die in Trenches'

In a post published to the social media site X, the company alleged that 7,833 lives total have been saved thanks to its ejection technology.

The pilots aboard the now-crashed plane are assigned to the 12th Flying Training Wing at Joint Base San Antonio.

“The 12th Flying Training Wing, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, develops the next generation of Air Force aviators and enlisted aircrew by providing world-class flying training and education,” according to Air Education and Training Command.

The unit specifically trains pilots “in the fundamentals of airmanship, instruction and leadership, preparing them for success in operational units across the Air Force,” AETC further noted.

Thursday’s crash came exactly a month after a F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing crashed at the Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany, as reported by the Associated Press.

The single pilot aboard the craft survived, but sustained “minor injuries,” the Air Force reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




Two Pilots Forced to Eject During Training Mission in Texas: 'Controlled Bailout'
Trump Says 'I Want My People to Be Honest' as DOJ Investigates Longtime Insider Corey Lewandowski
Erika Kirk Furious About 'Grossly Out of Line' Proposal for Tyler Robinson Trial
Breaking: Israel Orders Full West Bank Lockdown After IDF Troops Stop Terror Attack
White House Sets Deadline for Politico to Retract 'Defamatory' Articles or Face 'Consequences'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation