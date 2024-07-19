Share
Family of 5 Completely Shattered After Discovering Dad's Hidden Folder in Horrifying Situation

 By Jack Davis  July 19, 2024 at 7:54am
A Utah family’s agony will be laid bare for the world to share as a true crime series on Hulu will explore what took place after a Utah man was arrested and later convicted for child sex abuse.

In 2022, Jason Lytton of Riverton, Utah, was sentenced to just under a year in jail and two years of probation after a plea deal was reached on what were initially 100 counts of child sex exploitation, according to KTVX.

Lytton was also banned from having internet access.

According to KTVX, Hulu will be delving into the case in a series it calls “Betrayal: A Father’s Secret,” which debuts on July 30.

Lytton’s secret unfolded after his wife, Ashley Lytton, discovered a hidden folder on a device that contained thousands of sexually explicit images of underage girls.

“We live in a very beautiful place, but sometimes the beauty masks what really is going on,” Ashley Lytton said in a trailer for the series that was released by Hulu.

In the trailer, Ashley Lytton said she still has trouble discussing the moment she found the pornography.

“I don’t think I can say it, I’m sorry. I just need a break,” she said in the trailer.

“My life will never be the same. Jason would kill me before he would let me tell anyone this part of him,” she said in the trailer.

In the trailer, Ashley said that with three children for whom she was responsible, she could not walk away from what she saw.

“The light inside of me shifted into a flame and I was like, ‘It’s f***ing on.’ I lured Jason to a public place, and the whole police squad showed up,” she said.

“I hear the most awful sound, like, blood-curdling, out-of-this-world scream, and I realize it was coming out of me,” she said.

“He just really didn’t think I had it in me to do something, so I did,” she said.



Jason’s daughter, who is not named in the trailer, noted that after she learned what her father did, “My stomach just dropped. I remember just being like, ‘What the hell?’ That was my dad. It did not feel real. It felt so shocking.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
