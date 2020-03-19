Family Gathers in 95-Year-Old Grandmother's Yard To Sing Her 'Happy Birthday'

Life is looking a little different for many of us this week. We may be limiting our time with others either because of shelter-in-place requirements or because we’re opting to distance ourselves in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but either way we have to think twice about many of the activities we used to participate in without a thought.

While this might be a nuisance for some, it’s very sad for others who have or had major life events planned this month. Many weddings, parties and even church services have had to be canceled in order to keep people safe.

That was true for 95-year-old “Grandma Byrne,” who was the star of one recent viral video that highlighted the love and creativity of her family.

It was Grandma Byrne’s 95th birthday on Wednesday, but sadly there would be no meal with family, no blowing out candles surrounded by loved ones and no birthday hugs.

The celebrated senior was staying in her home to avoid catching the virus, but her family made sure the day didn’t go by unmarked.

“If you’re lucky enough to know Grandma Byrne, you’re lucky enough!!” granddaughter Sara Byrne posted on Instagram. “Wishing this amazing lady a very happy 95th birthday today, love you Gram!”

Thankfully, much of the family lived nearby, so they got together and made a plan to surprise Grandma Byrne by singing “happy birthday” from the perimeter of her front lawn, respecting both her special day and her need for distance.

“We had to keep our distance but we couldn’t not see our best girl on her birthday!!!” Sara posted on Instagram along with a video of the festivities. “Happy 95th Gram we love you SO much!!!”

Family of all ages lined up about an arm’s length apart, some holding letter signs that spelled out “happy birthday” and others holding balloons. Even the family pups came along to wish Grandma Byrne the best.

The video was picked up by Love What Matters, where it’s been seen over 300,000 times.

“We had a party originally planned this Saturday, but unfortunately we had to cancel due to the covid-19 outbreak,” Sara said, according to Love What Matters.

“My grandma has 7 sons, 22 grandchildren, and 29 great grand children. We live all over the US, but the majority right here in Syracuse, New York.”

“We couldn’t not see our best girl on her birthday, so we decided to go sing to her from a safe distance away. Happy birthday, Gram.”

“She’s 95 today! We love her so much and are so thankful for her!”

Commenters chimed in to recognize the family’s loyalty and cleverness, and some said they’d done something similar. If you have loved ones who are facing a milestone of some sort during this time of social distancing, perhaps this family’s solution can inspire you.

