You really never know what you may see at a Waffle House.

Diners at the 24-hour breakfast spot in Florence, Alabama, got a surprise on Thursday when pop star Lana Del Rey appeared to work a shift at the restaurant.

The “Summertime Sadness” singer sported the server’s uniform of a blue polo shirt, white sneakers and a yellow nametag that read “LANA.”

Video of Del Rey helping a customer went viral on social media.



Alabama resident Karina Cisneros Juarez told AL.com she was shocked to see the Grammy-nominated star working at the breakfast joint.

“She was there, wearing a uniform and everything,” Juarez said.

“It was a bit surreal. I just told her how much I loved her music and her work in general. She was super lovely and incredibly nice.”

One TikTok user shared that she saw Del Rey bring a man a cup of coffee and exclaimed, “What just happened?”

Lana Del Rey for her Waffle House shift in Alabama. pic.twitter.com/D6NGSkAhIa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 20, 2023



Fan Macy Ladner posted a picture of her and Del Rey at the Waffle House on Facebook.

She later spoke with AL.com and stated, “It was great! She was so down to earth and real with us.

“Talked with me and my friend about our jobs as teachers, about how she’s working on a new recording.”

Del Rey also took some pictures with her coworkers:

New photos of Lana Del Rey with her coworker at Waffle House. pic.twitter.com/0Wxobj0H9U — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 21, 2023

She even took the time to sign a fan’s poster of her in the parking lot:



It remains a mystery why the singer — who has an estimated net worth of $30 million — decided to take a shift at a Waffle House, but fans were quick to speculate about the potential reasons for it.

“She just wanted free waffles,” one Twitter user wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.