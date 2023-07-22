Share
Famous Singer Spotted Working Shift at Local Waffle House

 By Maire Clayton  July 22, 2023 at 8:03am
You really never know what you may see at a Waffle House.

Diners at the 24-hour breakfast spot in Florence, Alabama, got a surprise on Thursday when pop star Lana Del Rey appeared to work a shift at the restaurant.

The “Summertime Sadness” singer sported the server’s uniform of a blue polo shirt, white sneakers and a yellow nametag that read “LANA.”

Video of Del Rey helping a customer went viral on social media.

@withhisultraviolence_ WHYYYYYY @Familyheirlooms #lanadelrey #ldr #lanadelreystans #lanadelreytok #lanadelreycult #lana #lanacult #lanatok #lanadelreystan #lanadelreyfan #lanadelreyaesthetic #borntodie #ultraviolence #fy #foryoupage #fyp #lizzygrant #honeymoon #trending #viral #lana ♬ Let The Light In – Lana Del Rey
Alabama resident Karina Cisneros Juarez told AL.com she was shocked to see the Grammy-nominated star working at the breakfast joint.

“She was there, wearing a uniform and everything,” Juarez said.

“It was a bit surreal. I just told her how much I loved her music and her work in general. She was super lovely and incredibly nice.”

One TikTok user shared that she saw Del Rey bring a man a cup of coffee and exclaimed, “What just happened?”


Fan Macy Ladner posted a picture of her and Del Rey at the Waffle House on Facebook.

She later spoke with AL.com and stated, “It was great! She was so down to earth and real with us.

“Talked with me and my friend about our jobs as teachers, about how she’s working on a new recording.”

Del Rey also took some pictures with her coworkers:

She even took the time to sign a fan’s poster of her in the parking lot:

@withhisultraviolence_ humble queen @Familyheirlooms #lanadelrey #ldr #lanadelreystans #lanadelreytok #lanadelreycult #lana #lanacult #lanatok #lanadelreystan #lanadelreyfan #lanadelreyaesthetic #borntodie #ultraviolence #fy #foryoupage #fyp #lizzygrant #honeymoon #trending #viral #lana ♬ Taco Truck x VB – Lana Del Rey


It remains a mystery why the singer — who has an estimated net worth of $30 million — decided to take a shift at a Waffle House, but fans were quick to speculate about the potential reasons for it.

“She just wanted free waffles,” one Twitter user wrote.

