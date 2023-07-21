Jason Aldean Concertgoers Send Message to 'Try That in a Small Town' Critics: 'Everyone's Sensitive Nowadays'

Country star Jason Aldean’s fans aren’t going anywhere.

The singer has been immersed in controversy since he released the music video for his song “Try That in a Small Town.”

The video features news footage of rioters attacking police and burning the American flag.

Critics accused it of being racist and went so far as to claim it is “pro-lynching.” Country Music Television decided to pull the video from its lineup.

However, the backlash has not deterred fans of the conservative singer.

Fox News spoke with individuals who were attending Aldean’s show in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on Thursday.

“Everyone’s sensitive nowadays,” one woman bluntly stated. “Everyone takes everything so personal, and it’s just so dumb.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Another woman used some colorful language when expressing her opinion on the matter.

Do you support Aldean? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“It’s horses***,” she said. “Look at all the rap music. I mean, come on.”

She continued, “Rap can say anything they want to say and do anything they want to do. But when it comes to the good guys, everybody wants to bash ’em.”

Other fans thought the song is simply about how small-town neighbors look out for each other.

You can check out the music video below:

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.







Aldean took to Twitter on Tuesday to squash the accusations surrounding “Try That in a Small Town.”

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests,” he wrote.

“These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.”

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023



Aldean continued, “There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”

“Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief,” the singer explained.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.