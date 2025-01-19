Only Fans Star Tries Bedding Cashier, Gets Shot Down Gloriously When It Turns Out He's an Unashamed Christian

A viral clip circulating on the internet earlier this month showed what appeared to be a young man resisting an OnlyFans content creator’s advances at work while citing his Christian faith.

The video, shared via X on Jan. 6 by a user claiming to be the young man in the clip, showed a Five Guys employee working the cash register when he is approached by a blond woman. (If you want to be spared the details of her advances, just skip past the video and keep reading.)

WARNING: The following clip contains sexually suggestive language that some readers may find offensive.

Bonnie blue recording me at work was not on my bingo card for this year but here we are I guess pic.twitter.com/klBsJk0wyb — •ola• (@harry_1514) January 6, 2025



“I just wondered, I can’t see it on the menu, but where do I get the five guys from?” the OnlyFans pornography creator asked.

The young man was at first confused, yet as the remarks became more assertive and targeted at him specifically, he was flustered but nevertheless started to resist.

“I’m a Christian man, and I’m waiting ‘til marriage,” he replied.

“Genuinely I feel like I’m dreaming right now,” he added, surprised at the sudden onslaught. “I can hand you a menu if you want,” he replied.

The OnlyFans harlot was likely embarrassed after her advances were rejected, and fellow X users were clear about whose side they were taking.

“What a vile woman. Way to go standing your ground as a Christian,” one said.

“Good on you for resisting this temptress,” another noted.

“Handled it really well! Praying that many more young men grow in steadfast faith in Christ! Stay strong and follow Christ!” a third added.

In a world where pornography and sexualization are increasingly ubiquitous, the response from this young fast food employee was not only deeply Christian, but deeply countercultural.

With the advent of smartphones and the breakdown of fatherhood, young men are exposed to online pornography at disturbing levels.

The vast majority of men in Generation Z have watched pornography, with roughly 75 percent of those between 18 and 29 years old reporting to the Survey Center on American Life that they have viewed such content, 44 percent of whom did so in the month preceding the survey.

Men aged between 30 and 49 years old are even more likely to have viewed pornography, with 88 percent having viewed the content at some point, and 57 percent having done so in the previous month.

A man who controls his flesh in accordance with his submission to Jesus Christ, therefore, stands out in the best possible way, especially as most in his generation succumb to temptation.

The young man in the video indeed brings to mind the extensive warnings passed down from the author of the fifth, sixth, and seventh chapters of Proverbs to his son, cautioning him to stay far away from the adulterous woman, the deception she employs, and the spiritual and eternal death she causes by her waywardness.

“Let not your heart turn aside to her ways; do not stray into her paths, for many a victim has she laid low, and all her slain are a mighty throng. Her house is the way to Sheol, going down to the chambers of death” (Proverbs 7:25-27).

This young man has such warnings written on the tablet of his heart, and they have done him well in the sight of God and man.

