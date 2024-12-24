Arnold Schwarzenegger’s slow walk and aged appearance recently sparked concern among fans, among a variety of other responses.

The 77-year-old was seen earlier this month walking in New York City while surrounded by bodyguards.

Schwarzenegger sported a Christmas sweater, silvery hair and a beard as he made his way into his trailer.

“DEVELOPING: Arnold Schwarzenegger fans are saying that the actor has ‘aged 200 years in 2 months’ after being spotted in New York surrounded by five bodyguards,” X user Dom Lucre wrote.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Arnold Schwarzenegger fans are saying that the actor has ‘aged 200 years in 2 months’ after being spotted in New York surrounded by five bodyguards. pic.twitter.com/E1FyUxu5w5 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) December 17, 2024

The former California governor is working on his new Christmas movie “The Man with the Bag,” according to TMZ, which may explain his especially aged appearance.

Arnold Schwarzenegger being protected by five bodyguards in NYC this morning pic.twitter.com/ucexBd7nhf — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 17, 2024

“This man was once the strongest man in the world,” one user wrote.

This man was once the strongest man in the world. pic.twitter.com/AZxNAPQno3 — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) December 17, 2024

“when did he get THIS old???” another user said.

when did he get THIS old??? — polo (@vintage_polo22) December 17, 2024

Some X users’ comments were more pointed than somber.

Arnold, who once described himself as a “Reagan Republican” is now woke -F*ck Him — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) December 18, 2024

Other users recalled that Schwarzenegger controversially said “screw your freedom” amid COVID-19.

“Screw your freedom!” -Arnold Swartzenegger. — Historical Memes (@MetaMemology) December 17, 2024

Here’s this commie coward saying – “Screw your freedom.” https://t.co/bGzObnVclk — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 30, 2024

“The Man with the Bag” stars Schwarzenegger alongside Alan Ritchson, who played Jack Reacher in the Amazon Prime show “Reacher.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson are officially on set for #TheManWithTheBag. Production has begun! pic.twitter.com/XoXWAy42X9 — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) December 17, 2024

Schwarzenegger plays St. Nick, who’s just had his toy bag stolen.

For help, Santa turns to a former thief on his naughty list to steal it back, per IMDb.

The release date for the movie has not yet been disclosed, according to People.

Schwarzenegger hasn’t starred in a Christmas movie since his classic 1996 film “Jingle All the Way,” Screen Rant noted.

