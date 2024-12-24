Share
Arnold Schwarzenegger, US-Austrian actor, businessman, retired bodybuilder and former Governor of California, speaks during the opening of the 8th Austrian World Summit themed "Be Useful: Tools for a Healthy Planet" at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, on June 20, 2024.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, US-Austrian actor, businessman, retired bodybuilder and former Governor of California, speaks during the opening of the 8th Austrian World Summit themed "Be Useful: Tools for a Healthy Planet" at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, on June 20, 2024. (Joe Klamar / AFP via Getty Images)

Fans Worried After Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Spotted Slowly Walking the Streets of New York: 'Aged 200 Years in 2 Months'

 By Ole Braatelien  December 23, 2024 at 9:23pm
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s slow walk and aged appearance recently sparked concern among fans, among a variety of other responses.

The 77-year-old was seen earlier this month walking in New York City while surrounded by bodyguards.

Schwarzenegger sported a Christmas sweater, silvery hair and a beard as he made his way into his trailer.

“DEVELOPING: Arnold Schwarzenegger fans are saying that the actor has ‘aged 200 years in 2 months’ after being spotted in New York surrounded by five bodyguards,” X user Dom Lucre wrote.

The former California governor is working on his new Christmas movie “The Man with the Bag,” according to TMZ, which may explain his especially aged appearance.

“This man was once the strongest man in the world,” one user wrote.

“when did he get THIS old???” another user said.

Some X users’ comments were more pointed than somber.

Other users recalled that Schwarzenegger controversially said “screw your freedom” amid COVID-19.

“The Man with the Bag” stars Schwarzenegger alongside Alan Ritchson, who played Jack Reacher in the Amazon Prime show “Reacher.”

Schwarzenegger plays St. Nick, who’s just had his toy bag stolen.

For help, Santa turns to a former thief on his naughty list to steal it back, per IMDb.

The release date for the movie has not yet been disclosed, according to People.

Schwarzenegger hasn’t starred in a Christmas movie since his classic 1996 film “Jingle All the Way,” Screen Rant noted.

Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




