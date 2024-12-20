Newsom Declares State of Emergency - Is He Trying to Freeze Trump on Day One?

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom continued his unbroken streak as the worst governor in America by declaring a state of emergency amid “bird flu” concerns, even though he admits the risk to the public is low.

In a statement Wednesday, Newsom said he took the drastic pre-emptive measure after “cases were detected in dairy cows on farms in Southern California.”

“While the risk to the public remains low, we will continue to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of this virus,” he noted.

NEW: Following the spread of Bird Flu in 16 states, including in California & outside the Central Valley, @CAGovernor Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency to further enhance the state’s preparedness & accelerate the ongoing cross-agency response effortshttps://t.co/yNBPgy1PCE — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 18, 2024

There has been no recorded case of person-to-person spread of the virus in California or elsewhere.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first severe case of bird flu on Wednesday — in Louisiana — after the patient was suspected to have been exposed to sick birds in a backyard flock.

“Since April 2024, there have been a total of 61 reported human cases of H5 bird flu reported in the United States,” the CDC said.

It’s not surprising that Newsom — a big-government Democrat — reflexively declared a state of emergency and began rolling out bloated bureaucratic measures that could harm farmers and cripple the state’s economy.

“California has already established the largest testing and monitoring system in the nation to respond to the outbreak,” he bragged.

California is the largest producer of food in the United States, so any disruption in its food supply has a trickle-down effect on all Americans.

Could Newsom’s actions have a fallout impact when President-elect Donald Trump takes office next month?

Newsom’s latest overreaction is reminiscent of his fascist mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, when he imposed lockdowns, mass business shutdowns and closed churches — while allowing Black Lives Matter riots and other secular protests.

Before Democrats and the legacy media stoke public hysteria again, keep in mind that the public risk of bird flu is negligible.

“While the current public health risk for the general public is low, people who work with birds, poultry or cows, or have recreational exposure to them, are at higher risk,” the Louisiana Department of Health said in a Dec. 13 statement.

“The best way to protect yourself and your family from H5N1 is to avoid sources of exposure. That means avoiding direct contact with wild birds and other animals infected with or suspected to be infected with bird flu viruses,” the agency noted.

On Thursday, Dr. Céline Gounder, the editor-at-large for public health at KFF Health News, told CBS News the risk to the general public is “exceedingly low.”

Gounder pointed out that the patient who was hospitalized in Louisiana is over 65 years old and suffers from chronic medical conditions.

“The people who are at risk are farm workers, people who handle domesticated animals, livestock,” she underscored.

As it is, the bird flu cases in the U.S. have been mild, with patients exhibiting conjunctivitis or upper respiratory symptoms.

While it’s prudent to take appropriate measures to stem a true crisis, Newsom’s egregious track record has fueled skepticism over his latest “state of emergency” declaration.

Because a state that declares a state of emergency can request billions in federal funding, Newsom was torched on social media and accused of engineering a cash grab.

Another money grab from our POS Governor. — Shanna I (@ShannaW99167418) December 18, 2024

Not locking down, masking up or anything you mandate. No one trusts you. — The Fighting Liberty Girl 🥊 (@RaisedRightDay1) December 19, 2024

California Department of Public Health: The current risk to the public remains low Gavin Newsom: I’m declaring a State Of Emergency pic.twitter.com/rLUEVCZIz9 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 18, 2024

It’s too early to tell if the bird flu is an immediate emergency in California.

However, it bears noting that the Golden State is being ravaged by actual crises such as rampant homelessness, mass illegal immigration and terrifying crime waves.

This Is Not A Third World Country, This Is Democrat Run Oakland California Residents Say Skyrocketing Crime Has Led To No Jobs & Business Including Starbucks, Walmart, Walgreens, In-N-Out, Dunkin’ Donuts & Man More Have All Left Where’s Nancy Pelosi & Gavin Newsom? pic.twitter.com/VJsXRaXdNT — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 27, 2024

California has the most illegals of any state in the U.S. It also has the most homeless, highest taxes and most mass shootings. This is a Gavin NEWSOM America pic.twitter.com/TtofkYIULb — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) June 16, 2024

These urgent crises have metastasized since Gavin Newsom became governor in 2019.

He has done little to address these actual emergencies, so it’s unlikely he could manage another one if it erupted.

No matter what happens with the bird flu scare, the United States must never again shut down the national economy, lock down its citizens or mandate experimental vaccines.

