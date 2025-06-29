Far-Left Socialist Influencer Forced to Block His Own Son on Social Media

And this week in “how goeth the far left?”, the son of its most noxious woke influencers was blocked by his dad … and for good reason.

For those of who you don’t know Steven “Destiny” Bonnell, all I can say is that I envy you. Bonnell was one of the early video game streaming personalities to mix politics and gaming, something that won him no shortage of fame and (relative) fortune.

He was progressive — to the extent that we would now call “woke,” although he used plenty of problematic pejoratives early in his career — even by the left-wing standards of the streaming community.

The unctuous little socialist has become more of a political and social lighting rod, from his hateful beliefs toward conservatives (after the first Trump assassination attempt last year, Destiny said that the MAGA folk “reap what they sow, and I’m here to watch the harvest”) to his open marriage with another streamer (which ended in divorce, shocker of shockers), he’s made news in all the wrong ways.

And now, his son has apparently become such a hateful cretin that he’s been forced to block him on X.

Now, don’t get me wrong: You may want to block the kid yourself.

MY DAD BLOCKED ME KEK pic.twitter.com/5nOIe4WiM6 — Autonomy | Nathaniel J Bonnell I (@facelessgospel) June 24, 2025

Now, to be fair, Destiny has yet to address this on X, instead posting about politics — specifically, Zohran Mamdani’s win in the New York City mayoral primary and Iran/Israel most of the time, as well as nursing his own grudges against other political streamers and the like.

However, we do know that his son’s already been banned permanently from Twitch for a joke last year which involved him “threatening” to shoot his dad with a toy gun when he was just 13, and one look at his feed indicates this is one sick young man:

WARNING: The following posts contains offensive language that some viewers will find troubling.

Give me 30 years. https://t.co/M7gTIvRaxm — Autonomy | Nathaniel J Bonnell I (@facelessgospel) June 24, 2025

The White race is in danger, Start acting like it. — Autonomy | Nathaniel J Bonnell I (@facelessgospel) June 24, 2025

It’s true. https://t.co/nLqkhYc8hM — Autonomy | Nathaniel J Bonnell I (@facelessgospel) June 24, 2025

This is some of the better stuff. His response to his dad blocking him was, predictably, just as appalling as well:

i was told to step back and think about what I’m doing KekW — Autonomy | Nathaniel J Bonnell I (@facelessgospel) June 25, 2025

He probably should “step back and think about what” he’s doing, but there’s something to note about Destiny’s parenting here:

Destiny raised a white nationalist son. We will soon find the woke leftist insanity of our culture and schools forged more white nationalists and neo-Nazis than we’ve ever seen in this country. https://t.co/y2tS1mqXIa — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) June 24, 2025

This, ladies and gentlemen, is the takeaway from this whole sordid affair.

Look, I sympathize: Sometimes your kid doesn’t turn out the way you want. Heaven knows, plenty of us have had children who have, despite our best efforts, done some things we aren’t proud of. Some of us are those kids.

However, just in case this isn’t clear from the brief snapshot I’ve already given of the man, Destiny is a prophet of hate — but this is fine, because the hatred he’s espousing is of the far-left variety, and this can be coded as caring.

Sure, his parenting skills weren’t stellar, and his second marriage (Nathaniel wasn’t the product of his open relationship with his fellow streamer) was bizarre and unpleasant for anyone, particularly a child of the internet age who has to deal with his dad going viral in a bad way on a daily basis. He’s been fed his father’s hate. And he turned out to be a hater … but for the other side.

Call it “horseshoe theory” or mark it down to the natural urge to transgression for teens, but this is still somewhat attributable to parenting that can charitably be called subpar. At the very least, it looks like he’s ended up like his dad, just a different version of the same product.

Think this isn’t what wokeness births? Think this rough beast of identity and amorality and loathing has not seen its hour come ’round at last, ready to slouch toward Bethlehem? Think again. The hateful left may be one of the wretched phenomena begat out of wokeness, but it’s hardly the only one.

