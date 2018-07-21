Father of Two Parkland Survivors Senselessly Murdered

A man whose two children survived the Florida school massacre was shot to death in a robbery this week.

Ayub Ali, 61, was putting merchandise on shelves in his North Lauderdale, Florida, convenience store on Tuesday when his store was robbed, Fox News reported.

“The suspect entered Aunt Molly’s Food Store. He took money from the cash register and left. The thief returned shortly after and shot Ali,” the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release, according to the Miami Herald. The sheriff’s office released a video of the incident on Thursday.

Deputies say this surveillance video shows the man who shot and killed Ayub Ali, 61, at Aunt Molly's Food Store in North Lauderdale https://t.co/kaalLrxw1u pic.twitter.com/VBjS8MzkCr — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) July 19, 2018

On Friday, Tyrone Fields Jr., 19, surrendered to police in connection with the death, WSVN reported. Fields has been charged with murder and armed robbery.

“The homicide detectives’ investigation led them to an associate of Fields’ who encouraged him to meet with law enforcement,” according to police spokeswoman Joy Oglesby, the Miami Herald reported.

Family members could not understand why the robber, having taken cash, returned to kill Ali.

“If you came for the money, take the money and go,” said his widow, Farhana, according to CNN. “Why did you have to kill my husband?”

Joaquin Nieves had come to leave flowers at the store Saturday.

“They caught him, Ali. They got him. They got him, papi. Don’t worry, you can rest in peace up there now,” said Nieves. “God bless. I’m so glad they caught him.”

He said whoever killed Ali deserves to be punished.

“He deserves to get whatever he gets, I don’t care what he is, Puerto Rican, Cuban, Dominican, Haitian, I don’t care, he needs to go to jail,” Nieves said, according to CBS.

Father Of 2 Parkland Shooting Survivors Is Killed In Robbery; Suspect Arrested: Ayub Ali was working at his Florida convenience store when a man with a gun walked in. Two of his four kids were in class during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas… https://t.co/fCgtGWh3XS pic.twitter.com/IvRgFoMCrD — Jacksonville Heights, Jacksonville, FL (@ginagallego14) July 21, 2018

Ali is survived by his wife and four children, two of whom were students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the scene of a Februrary school shooting that left 17 people dead. Ali’s children were not injured.

Ali was remembered fondly after his death.

“He was a very generous person and a nice person and like my younger brother he is from the same village in Bangladesh. He was a very religious person and very friendly. It is very sad. It is very sad. These things happen but this is so unfortunate,” family spokesman Mirza Mustaque said, WFOR reported.

