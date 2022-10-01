Parler Share
Anthony Fauci's household net worth shot up during the pandemic.
Anthony Fauci's household net worth shot up during the pandemic, according to Open the Books. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Fauci's Household Net Worth Shot Up $5 Million During the COVID Pandemic

 By Jack Davis  October 1, 2022 at 7:23am
A new report says that during the years when the pandemic stalked America, the household of Dr. Anthony Fauci grew richer and richer.

According to OpenTheBooks, which said it has reviewed Fauci’s 2021 federal fiscal year financial disclosures from the National Institutes of Health show that the net worth of Fauci’s household tops $12.6 million.

The report said that as of Jan. 1, 2019, when the pandemic was not even in anyone’s worst fears, the Fauci household had a net worth of $7.6 million.

Between the salaries of Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, and his wife Christine Grady, chief bio-ethicist at the National Institutes of Health, and their investments, the household’s net worth rose to $9.5 million in January 2020, before increasing to $10.4 million in January 2021.

At the root of their net worth are a pair of sky-high salaries. Fauci makes $480,000 in fiscal 2022 and hauled in $456,000 in fiscal 2021. He is the highest-paid federal employee. Grady made $238,970 in 2021, OpenTheBooks reported.

In fact, with income, investments, perks, royalties and benefits combined, 2021 saw the household rack up $2,832,876 in overall income.

Fauci earned about $1 million in prizes, including $901,400 from the Dan David Foundation in Israel, according to the report.

The Fauci household gained $910,174 from investments in 2021. Fauci’s investment account was worth $10,271,626 and his wife’s was at $2,405,887 as 2021 came to a close.

OpenTheBooks noted that if Fauci retires, as he has said he will, he will get a pension payment of $375,000 in his first year of retirement.

Do you think Fauci gained his net worth through questionable circumstances?

OpenTheBooks CEO Adam Andrzejewski told Fox News that Americans need to know the full story of Fauci’s finances

“Our auditors at OpenTheBooks.com relentlessly pursued transparency into the Fauci family finances — and those of the NIH itself –— because the stakes are so high,” Andrzejewski said.

“We filed four federal lawsuits to follow the money, and documents are starting to be produced. Public health guidance during the pandemic has drastically impacted the lives of every citizen, and Dr. Fauci has been its most visible face. It’s critical to know whether any decision-making is tied up in the financial interests of public leaders, whether they’ve made any ethics disclosures to the government, and how they invested,” he said.

Andrzejewski said the pandemic was good to Fauci, regardless of what it did to anyone else.

“While Dr. Fauci has been a government bureaucrat for more than 55 years, his household net worth skyrocketed during the pandemic,” told Fox News Digital. “Fauci’s soaring net worth was based on career-end salary spiking, lucrative cash prizes awarded by non-profit organizations around the world and an ever-larger investment portfolio.”

“Despite becoming a figure of controversy, the system has rewarded Dr. Fauci handsomely,” Andrzejewski said.

Last month Fauci defended his COVID-19 guidance, according to the New York Post, saying that the times called for “something that’s rather draconian.”

“And sometimes when you do draconian things, it has collateral negative consequences, just like when you shut things down, even temporarily, it does have deleterious consequences on the economy, on the schoolchildren. You know that,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation