A recent report is alleging serious misconduct by FBI employees, piling more pressure on an agency that is already the subject of serious controversy.

On Thursday, Just the News reported that internal memos from the FBI revealed that employees of the embattled federal agency have been caught over the last five years engaging in serious illegal activities, such as drunk driving, assault, losing service weapons, and mishandling of classified documents.

The reports indicated that there have been at least 23 cases of agents and staff members driving under the influence of alcohol, but only five of these agents were later terminated by the agency.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg, as the memos themselves revealed very serious cultural problems within the bureau.

If we just take a look at one of the memos, for instance, we see just how widespread these problems are. In an April 2022 report from the FBI OPR, the following incidents were listed, among several others: an employee assaulting the spouse of another employee, an agent using FBI laptops to view pornography, an employee stationed overseas stealing from a shopping mall kiosk, an employee taking classified materials home, and an employee losing a weapon in his personal vehicle, which had been taken to a mechanic for maintenence.

To demonstrate how this is not a recent development, but rather has been going on for years, the report for October 2018 included the following incidents: an employee drove a government vehicle while under the influence, an employee maintained an improper relationship with a criminal element, and an employee used a Bureau cell phone to take indecent pictures of women.

These are just a few of the many disturbing illegal instances mentioned in these reports, which is really not a good look for the FBI at all.

But what is particularly distressing about this is the fact that many of these cases do not result in dismissal, but rather in short suspensions. “I was seeing that in a lot of cases, particularly in the DUIs, there was not many dismissals,” retired Assistant Director Kevin Brock told Just the News. “They were getting, you know, 20, 30, 40 days of suspension without pay. And that struck me as something a little bit of a divergence from the past.”

Then, there is the fact that the timing of these revelations could not have been worse, as the FBI faces a congressional probe into political power and the weaponization of law enforcement by the Biden administration.

Instead of being used to target terrorists who threaten the American people, the FBI has been used by the Biden administration to target ordinary Americans who dare to voice dissent against the woke establishment.

It was also recently revealed in a congressional hearing that many former FBI agents go on to become lobbyists for very powerful left-wing groups, further demonstrating the political bias in the organization.

The thing is, conservatives have long argued that the FBI and some other government agencies have grown so big and so corrupt that they are beyond saving. Recent years have shown that the FBI is indeed being used as a political weapon by the left.

But these internal memos show that the problem goes well beyond just political bias. There are serious cultural problems with the FBI and the types of people that are hired to work there.

While there are many who are calling for the government to implement massive reforms of the FBI, there are also those who are wondering if there is any good reason to keep the agency anymore.

At this point, it is hard to find a reason to not abolish the Bureau. At this point, the agency acts more like the left’s personal Gestapo than a force that is truly dedicated to the good of the American people.

It is true that there are good individuals who work for the FBI and really do want to serve the American people. But they are powerless compared to the higher-ups who are engaged in political corruption.

It might be time to admit that the FBI is a lost cause and there is no point in trying to save it. Quite frankly, the agency is doing more harm to the American people than good.

