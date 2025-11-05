President Donald Trump’s FBI has been hard at work to clean up American streets.

Apparently, the FBI has also been hard at work trying to clean up its own ranks.

According to a blistering Reuters report, the FBI has fired four agents who previously worked on former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team that was responsible for investigating Trump.

The report also notes, however, that not all of those firings stuck, as “some of those terminations were later reversed,” five people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Smith’s investigation into Trump has come under intense scrutiny of late, with each subsequent revelation about “Arctic Frost” revealing the unconstitutional scope of the operation.

Among the many allegations launched at “Arctic Frost,” perhaps the most controversial one was the decision to effectively spy on Trump and his inner circle.

At least one of the agents involved in this operation, Jeremy Desor, was reportedly one of the operatives fired.

Desor had become a publicized target of Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, who has helped spearhead this investigation into “Arctic Frost.”

In fact, Grassley has released over 1,000 pages worth of unredacted subpoenas into Smith’s investigation.

Another fired agent, Jamie Garman, was initially placed on administrative leave several weeks ago.

Both Desor and Garman appear to have been actually fired.

Blaire Toleman and David Geist were the other two agents who were initially told they were being fired.

However, for unclear reasons, both Toleman and Geist were later told that their terminations were being rescinded.

Reuters’ report also notes that several other agents were fired on Monday, but also had their terminations rescinded.

As far as Grassley is concerned, these firings are a matter of accountability.

“The public has a right to know how the government’s spending their hard-earned tax dollars, and if agents were engaged in wrongdoing they ought to be held accountable,” Grassley told Reuters.

He added, “Transparency brings accountability.”

