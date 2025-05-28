FBI Gets Involved After 'Antifa Agitators' Attack Two Christian Events in Seattle

Seattle is still the left-wing cesspool it always has been, but the FBI is different under President Donald Trump.

KZJO reported Tuesday that a protest outside Seattle City Hall — the “Rattle in Seattle” demonstration — came in response to comments made by Mayor Bruce Harrell about a Christian event over the weekend being a “far-right rally.”

The event in question occurred Saturday at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle — the MayDay USA worship event.

It included a concert with worship in the name of family values and exercising First Amendment rights against subjecting children to mutilating so-called gender affirming procedures.

Antifa thugs and rioters — referred to as “Antifa agitators” by event organizers — also showed up. According to Frontlines coverage via social media platform X, event organizers reported being assaulted. Twenty-three arrests were made.

NEW: A violent mob of Antifa militants tried to disrupt a Christian concert in Seattle over the weekend. Instead of coming to the defense of peaceful worshippers, Democratic @MayorofSeattle Bruce Harrell called the gathering an “extreme right-wing rally,” essentially… pic.twitter.com/XvOyPXFGVi — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) May 27, 2025

Harrell’s statement read, “Seattle is proud of our reputation as a welcoming, inclusive city for LGBTQ+ communities, and we stand with our trans neighbors when they face bigotry and injustice. Today’s far-right rally was held here for this very reason — to provoke a reaction by promoting beliefs that are inherently opposed to our city’s values, in the heart of Seattle’s most prominent LGBTQ+ neighborhood.

“When the humanity of trans people and those who have been historically marginalized is questioned, we triumph by demonstrating our values through our words and peaceful protest — we lose our voice when this is disrupted by violence, chaos, and confusion.”

Should the mayor of Seattle do more to protect these Christians? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Harrell went on to blame “anarchists” embedded among the “counter-protestors” for why that side became violent.

He said further that the Parks Department would review the MayDay event’s application to see if an alternative location should have been used.

He ended his release firmly on the side of the mob.

“I am grateful for those who make their voices heard in support of our neighbors without resorting to violence,” Harrell said.

“In the face of an extreme right-wing national effort to attack our trans and LGBTQ+ communities, Seattle will continue to stand unwavering in our embrace of diversity, love for our neighbors, and commitment to justice and fairness.”

The response to Harell on Tuesday almost saw a repeat of Saturday, with police making arrests as sides clashed again.

🚨BREAKING: Seattle City Hall protestors just surrounded and accosted a woman, her baby, and her toddler before a melee with the police broke out. My phone ran out of storage just before the melee. No update on the woman and baby. pic.twitter.com/bKgZoYEZJe — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) May 28, 2025

Breaking — Antifa militants and trans activists have surrounded a mother and her baby trying to leave the Seattle pro-Christian rally. Chaos unfolded after police responded to the scene to save the woman. Another arrest has been made. pic.twitter.com/2YGbiFKm3a — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) May 28, 2025

Detransitioner @Transphobe01 is stalked around by a fuming trans mob and later assaulted. pic.twitter.com/TF2y6UJijT — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) May 28, 2025

Where the FBI under former President Joe Biden may have sided with the mayor and his left-wing mob, Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino made it known Tuesday that the violence against Christians in the city wouldn’t go unaddressed.

“We have asked our team to fully investigate allegations of targeted violence against religious groups at the Seattle concert. Freedom of religion isn’t a suggestion,” he wrote via X.

We have asked our team to fully investigate allegations of targeted violence against religious groups at the Seattle concert.

Freedom of religion isn’t a suggestion. — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) May 28, 2025

Seattle cannot trample the rights of its residents.

Under Biden, left-wing ideologues were allowed to run rampant and terrorize anyone who disagreed with them, but it doesn’t seem like Bongino will let that keep happening.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.