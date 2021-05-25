The Federal Bureau of investigation is investigating a package sent to Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky that contained white powder and what appeared to be a threat.

The package arrived Monday at Paul’s home.

The powder was later revealed to be a non-toxic substance, according to The Associated Press.

Fox News reported that the outside of the envelope had an image of Paul with his right arm in a cast, wearing a neck brace and holding a crutch under his left arm. An image of a rifle was superimposed on the picture.

Beneath the image was a threat: “I’ll finish what your neighbor started you motherf——“

The FBI’s Louisville field office it was “working with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Capitol Police by providing forensic and technical assistance,” according to Fox.

In 2017, Paul, an outspoken conservative, was assaulted by his neighbor, Rene Boucher. Paul suffered several broken ribs in the attack. Boucher later pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress.

“I take these threats immensely seriously,” Paul said in a statement that referred to pop singer Richard Marx. “I have been targeted multiple times now, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to advocated for violence against me and my family. This must stop. Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this despicable powder filled letter.”

I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. https://t.co/e1rQ6uwPdf — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 24, 2021

On Sunday, Marx tweeted, “I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.”

After the tweet drew attention, Marx pushed back hard against critics.

Yeah, Robby. I’m the only person on Twitter who’s ever referenced Rand Paul’s neighbor. Must have been me. This was also a day after that traitor made a public showing of refusing the vaccine. Also, you’re a grown man still using “Robby” so I’m not surprised you’re an idiot. https://t.co/WzhstQ3h5h — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 25, 2021

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the powder in the envelope was not toxic.

“The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by United States Capital Police late this afternoon in reference to a suspicious package delivered to the home of Senator Rand Paul. The package was removed and transported to the Bowling Green Fire Department for analysis by their WMD team. The preliminary analysis identified the substance as non-toxic. Further analysis will be conducted on both the substance and package,” the office said on Facebook.

In Twitter posts, Paul’s wife, Kelley, described her reaction to the latest threat to her husband.

I got the death threat letter and called the FBI. This kind of violent threat is fomented against Rand daily by @ReallyAmerican1 , a Dem PAC that pays thugs like @mmpadellan to celebrate the assault that nearly killed Rand. @DNC ignores. @richardmarx was inciting more violence — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) May 25, 2021

Just this weekend. For years people like @BetteMidler have cheered Rand’s horrific attack and serious injuries. The former teacher of the year @RodRobinsonRVA tweeted that Rand’s attacker was a “hero” and urged Mitch McConnell’s neighbors to “step up”. Why is he still teaching? — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) May 25, 2021

In 2018, Capitol Police arrested a man who allegedly called one of Paul’s offices and, Paul said, “threatened to kill me and chop up my family with an ax,” according to The Washington Post.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.