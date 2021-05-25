Combined Shape
Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky questions Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a May 11 committee hearing on the federal response to COVID-19.
Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky questions Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a May 11 committee hearing on the federal response to COVID-19. A threatening note was delivered to Paul's home on Monday along with a package containing white powder. (Greg Nash - Pool / Getty Images)

FBI Investigation Underway After Rand Paul Receives Disturbing Package

Jack DavisMay 25, 2021 at 7:31am
The Federal Bureau of investigation is investigating a package sent to Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky that contained white powder and what appeared to be a threat.

The package arrived Monday at Paul’s home.

The powder was later revealed to be a non-toxic substance, according to The Associated Press.

Fox News reported that the outside of the envelope had an image of Paul with his right arm in a cast, wearing a neck brace and holding a crutch under his left arm. An image of a rifle was superimposed on the picture.

Beneath the image was a threat: “I’ll finish what your neighbor started you motherf——“

The FBI’s Louisville field office it was “working with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Capitol Police by providing forensic and technical assistance,” according to Fox.

In 2017, Paul, an outspoken conservative, was assaulted by his neighbor, Rene Boucher. Paul suffered several broken ribs in the attack. Boucher later pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress.

“I take these threats immensely seriously,” Paul said in a statement that referred to pop singer Richard Marx. “I have been targeted multiple times now, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to advocated for violence against me and my family. This must stop. Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this despicable powder filled letter.”

On Sunday, Marx tweeted, “I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.”

After the tweet drew attention, Marx pushed back hard against critics.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the powder in the envelope was not toxic.

“The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by United States Capital Police late this afternoon in reference to a suspicious package delivered to the home of Senator Rand Paul. The package was removed and transported to the Bowling Green Fire Department for analysis by their WMD team. The preliminary analysis identified the substance as non-toxic. Further analysis will be conducted on both the substance and package,” the office said on Facebook.

In Twitter posts, Paul’s wife, Kelley, described her reaction to the latest threat to her husband.

In 2018, Capitol Police arrested a man who allegedly called one of Paul’s offices and, Paul said, “threatened to kill me and chop up my family with an ax,” according to The Washington Post.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation