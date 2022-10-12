Parler Share
News
A teenage girl sits with her hands on her face in a locker room.
A teenage girl sits with her hands on her face in a locker room. (Mike Brinson / Getty Images)

FBI Now Targeting HS Bullies? Investigating 'Hate Speech' Attack at Gender-Bending School

 By Reagan Reese  October 12, 2022 at 8:08am
Parler Share

The FBI is helping investigate an anti-LGBTQ hate speech attack that occurred on a Vermont school district’s website, according to a Tuesday statement by the superintendent.

The Orange Southwest Supervisory District’s website is currently disabled following an Oct. 1 attack to its website which included “hate speech, symbols and photographs targeting transgender individuals,” according to the VT Digger. The FBI is working to investigate the attack, according to a statement by the superintendent Layne Millington.

“The creators of the proprietary software [are working] with the FBI [to conduct] a forensic analysis,” Millington said.

The website attack came after Randolph Union High School allowed a 14-year-old male and player on the female volleyball team to change in the women’s locker room. Members of the volleyball team said the male sharing their locker room made them feel uncomfortable, and the school banned the team from the facility.

“It’s a huge thing … everyone’s asking, ‘Why aren’t you allowed in the locker room?’” Blake Allen, a player on the high school girls volleyball team, told WCAX-TV, the New York Post reported.

Trending:
Dem Official Resigns After Leaked Audio Exposes Violent and Racist Remarks About a Child - Report

WCAX, who first reported the story regarding the locker room banning, removed the story with no announcement.

“We didn’t announce it then for fear it might further inflame the situation,” WCAX news director Roger Garrity told Seven Days. “We are now working with LGBTQ advocates on a message to the community acknowledging the harm that was caused.”

The school, the FBI and the Randolph Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Reagan Reese
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




FBI Now Targeting HS Bullies? Investigating 'Hate Speech' Attack at Gender-Bending School
Dem Ex-Mayor Defends Pleading Guilty to Child Porn Charge by Saying - 'You Know, We Make Mistakes'
'Extensive Closures' of Abortion Clinics Undermine 1 of Planned Parenthood's Favorite Talking Points
Ex-NYPD Chief Has Theory About the Nation's Spike in Crime - It's Been 'Politically Created'
Superintendent Arrested After Crowd-Surfing at Football Game When Cops Realized Something Wasn't Right
See more...

Conversation