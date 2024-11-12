Kamala's Campaign Is Still Aggressively Shaking Down Supporters For Cash

Even after her loss on Nov. 5, Vice President Kamala Harris’ election campaign is still hounding donors for money.

Harris’ campaign has bombarded supporters with fundraising messages following her election day defeat, with the most recent being sent out Sunday night, according to emails obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Each email claims, using slightly different language, that the “Harris Fight Fund” is collecting donations to fund legal efforts and recount initiatives to help Democrats in close congressional races.

“First and foremost, we want to acknowledge the fear, confusion and sadness many of you are feeling at this moment,” one of Harris’ post-election emails reads. “As you read this, there are U.S. Senate and House races that are either too close to call, or within the margin of recounts or certain legal challenges. Can you please rush a contribution to the Harris Fight Fund program today?”

After clicking the donation link contained in the emails, prospective donors are sent to the ActBlue page for the Harris Victory Fund. The first $41,300 in donations from an individual to the Harris Victory Fund are sent to the Democratic National Committee (DNC), according to the fine print of the donation page.

Only the next $3,100 in donations from a given individual are deposited into “Harris for President’s Recount Account.”

The next $510,000 in donations from an individual donor are earmarked to be disbursed equally among the Democratic Parties in all 50 states and D.C., with any excess funds going to the DNC.

Party committees, like the DNC, can launch recount efforts in support of their candidates, however, are by no means required to spend funds to do so, according to the Federal Election Commission.

The Harris campaign had raised nearly $1 billion as of Oct. 16, however, is now at least $20 million in debt, two sources familiar told Politico. It is unclear if the campaign will be able to use funds deposited into “Harris for President’s Recount Account” to pay off debts.

Harris isn’t the only losing candidate seeking to rake in cash from supporters.

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey’s campaign sent a message to potential donors on Nov. 9 asking for cash to “ensure that every last vote in this PA Senate race is counted,” according to an email obtained by the DCNF.

The Associated Press, however, called the race for Republican challenger Dave McCormick days earlier on Nov. 7.

After suffering defeat on Nov. 5, the Harris campaign sent an email to supporters the following night asking for more money.

“The outcome of this election is not what we wanted,” the email reads.

“I will never give up the fight for a future where every American can pursue their dreams. Where the women of America have the freedom to make decisions about their own bodies. The fight to protect our students and our streets from gun violence. The fight for our democracy.”

Harris’ email ends with an appeal to give Democrats the money to elect candidates “down the ticket to hold the Trump administration accountable.”

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

