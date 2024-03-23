FDA Waves the White Flag, Agrees to Remove Anti-Ivermectin Posts to Dismiss Suit Brought by Doctors

After thunderous volleys of invective and humiliation from the Food and Drug Administration over the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19, the end came with a whimper Thursday.

While not budging in looking down its bureaucratic nose at the drug’s use in connection with COVID-19, the FDA agreed to take down social media posts indicating the drug was only for animals, according to Newsweek.

One of the posts to be retired read, “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

The FDA will also remove from its website a post titled “Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19.” The post had not been removed as of Saturday.

The FDA still warns against large doses of the drug, which received significant attention during the COVID-19 pandemic when high-profile individuals who took it — such as podcaster Joe Rogan — reported positive results.

Ivermectin is used to treat internal parasites in large animals such as horses and cows, but has long been used to treat parasites in humans — although with a smaller dose — and in a topical form for lice and rosacea.

The lawsuit was initially filed on June 2, 2022, by three doctors — Mary Talley Bowden, Paul Marik and Robert Apter.

“After nearly two years and a resounding rebuke by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, the FDA has agreed to remove its misleading social media posts and consumer directives regarding ivermectin and COVID-19,” Bowden said in a statement to The Texan.

In the lawsuit, Bowden’s lawyers claimed the FDA “may not interfere with the authority of a health care provider to prescribe or administer any legally marked device to a patient for any condition or disease within a legitimate health care practitioner-patient relationship.”

Have you ever taken ivermectin? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The lawsuit was initially dismissed, but then restored by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals last year.

“FDA is not a physician. It has authority to inform, announce, and apprise — but not to endorse, denounce, or advise,” the ruling against the FDA said.

“The Doctors have plausibly alleged that FDA’s Posts fell on the wrong side of the line between telling about and telling to,” the ruling said.

“The damage the FDA inflicted will linger, but future patients are now protected from one meaningful government intrusion into their medical care,” Bowden said. The FDA has 21 days from Thursday to take down the posts.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate for president and a critic of the government’s COVID-19 response, said in a post on X that ivermectin was only one example of government overreach.

Ivermectin is not an exceptional case. The FDA is biased against many low-cost, generic, and/or natural therapies with low profit potential. Could it be because half its funding comes from Big Pharma? https://t.co/LxpqLuvb6A — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) March 22, 2024

“Ivermectin is not an exceptional case. The FDA is biased against many low-cost, generic, and/or natural therapies with low profit potential. Could it be because half its funding comes from Big Pharma?” he wrote.

In response, the FDA said it “has not changed its position that currently available clinical trial data do not demonstrate that ivermectin is effective against COVID-19. The agency has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19,” according to Newsweek.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.