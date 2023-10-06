A FedEx plane was forced to make an emergency landing late Wednesday night at the same airport from which it had just taken off when its landing gear failed.

The 757 circled Chattanooga Regional Airport several times, according to Fox News, before crash landing and skidding into the grass. None of the three-person crew were injured, the Chattanooga Fire Department said.

Footage of the landing (available here) showed sparks and smoke coming from the underside of the aircraft as it skidded down the runway.

Public safety agencies rushed to the Chattanooga Regional Airport late Wed night after receiving reports that a FedEx757 was on its final approach with a landing gear failure. The call came in at 11:04 PM on 10/4/23. CFD, CPD and HCEMS quickly staged in position and waited. pic.twitter.com/QSINT3TNI4 — Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) October 5, 2023

There was no fire, only smoke from the engines. Great work by the pilot and airport personnel, as well as all responding agencies for their coordinated efforts. — Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) October 5, 2023

“This ain’t good,” one emergency responder said in the video from Hamilton County EMS.

FedEx Express flight 1376 “experienced an issue just after takeoff on Wednesday evening,” the company told Fox News before referring additional questions to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Do you enjoy flying? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 60% (6 Votes) No: 40% (4 Votes)

The only other comment the company made waas to note that the crew were “safe.”

“The Boeing 757 was headed to Memphis International Airport when it returned,” a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson told Fox, explaining that the plan had “landed with its gear up and slid into the grass.”

The FAA was investigating the crash, the spokesperson said.

The New York Post reported that the plane on Thursday morning remained in the grass where it had come to a stop after skidding off the runway.

“Public safety agencies rushed to the Chattanooga Regional Airport late Wed night after receiving reports that a FedEx757 was on its final approach with a landing gear failure,” the Chattanooga Fire Department posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “The call came in at 11:04 PM on 10/4/23. CFD, CPD and HCEMS quickly staged in position and waited.”

“The aircraft circled before making its final descent with three people on board. The plane crash landed, skidding off the end of the runway. It came to a rest between the runway and Jubilee Drive in the safety area,” the department posted. “All three people on the aircraft are accounted for.”

“There was no fire, only smoke from the engines.”

“Great work by the pilot and airport personnel, as well as all responding agencies for their coordinated efforts,” the fire department added.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.