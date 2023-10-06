Share
News

FedEx 757 Mysteriously Circles Airport Shortly After Takeoff, Pilot Applauded for Crash Landing Moments Later

 By George C. Upper III  October 6, 2023 at 10:52am
Share

A FedEx plane was forced to make an emergency landing late Wednesday night at the same airport from which it had just taken off when its landing gear failed.

The 757 circled Chattanooga Regional Airport several times, according to Fox News, before crash landing and skidding into the grass. None of the three-person crew were injured, the Chattanooga Fire Department said.

Footage of the landing (available here) showed sparks and smoke coming from the underside of the aircraft as it skidded down the runway.

Trending:
DeSantis' Florida Hits Biden Admin with Lawsuit, Alleges White House Is 'Intent on Driving Our Country Into the Ground'

“This ain’t good,” one emergency responder said in the video from Hamilton County EMS.

FedEx Express flight 1376 “experienced an issue just after takeoff on Wednesday evening,” the company told Fox News before referring additional questions to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Do you enjoy flying?

The only other comment the company made waas to note that the crew were “safe.”

“The Boeing 757 was headed to Memphis International Airport when it returned,” a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson told Fox, explaining that the plan had “landed with its gear up and slid into the grass.”

The FAA was investigating the crash, the spokesperson said.

The New York Post reported that the plane on Thursday morning remained in the grass where it had come to a stop after skidding off the runway.

“Public safety agencies rushed to the Chattanooga Regional Airport late Wed night after receiving reports that a FedEx757 was on its final approach with a landing gear failure,” the Chattanooga Fire Department posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “The call came in at 11:04 PM on 10/4/23. CFD, CPD and HCEMS quickly staged in position and waited.”

Related:
Electric Bus Carrying Tourists Crashes and Catches on Fire - Kills 21 People

“The aircraft circled before making its final descent with three people on board. The plane crash landed, skidding off the end of the runway. It came to a rest between the runway and Jubilee Drive in the safety area,” the department posted. “All three people on the aircraft are accounted for.”

“There was no fire, only smoke from the engines.”

“Great work by the pilot and airport personnel, as well as all responding agencies for their coordinated efforts,” the fire department added.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




FedEx 757 Mysteriously Circles Airport Shortly After Takeoff, Pilot Applauded for Crash Landing Moments Later
Democrats Salivating at Possibility One of Their Own Becomes Speaker
Georgia Election Case Defendant Seeks Dismissal Over Prosecutor's 'Embarrassing' Mistake
Bill Gates-Funded Tech Company Launches AI Chatbot Designed to Learn Users' Preferences Over Time
DeSantis' Florida Hits Biden Admin with Lawsuit, Alleges White House Is 'Intent on Driving Our Country Into the Ground'
See more...

Conversation