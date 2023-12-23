Feds Advise Labeling Parents as Potentially Abusive for Opposing Child's Trans Expression

Not accepting your child’s so-called “gender identity” is potentially a form of abuse, according to one federally funded program.

The Daily Caller first reported how the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) Program, which provides home visits in order to protect children from abuse, has released guidance to its employees explaining how to recognize allegedly abusive parents refusing to recognize their child’s gender identity.

The guidance, entitled “Parental Acceptance of Gender Expression in Young Children,” urges home visitors to “recognize and address the abuse and neglect that may result, either directly or indirectly, from rejection of a child’s gender expression.”

“Gender-diverse children are frequently the targets of violence or harm — by other children, caregivers, or family members,” the document explains.

Forms of abuse can apparently include “denying a child the right to play, dress, and act as they would like.”

Employees are also told that they are “uniquely positioned to support family acceptance of children’s gender expression.

“Home visiting, at its core, is dedicated to building strong parent-child bonds in all families,” it reads.

“Acceptance of gender expression is key to forging and maintaining these bonds.”

The document has since been deleted from the MIECHV website.

A MIECHV spokesperson told the Daily Caller that the guidance seeks to remain “consistent with relevant federal, state and local laws, regulations and policies.”

“Home visitors support parents and caregivers by providing information and guidance on a wide range of topics intended to promote child well-being, including safe sleep practices, injury prevention, and nutrition,” the spokesperson said.

“Home visitors also conduct screenings for caregivers and provide referrals to address postpartum depression, substance use, and family violence, and other risk factors associated with child maltreatment,” they continued.

Although many Republican states have outlawed sexual mutilation surgery for those under the age of 18, other states such as California are similarly exploring the punishment of parents who refuse to affirm their child’s preferred gender identity.

However, California bill A.B. 957 was eventually vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who warned it could “diminish the civil rights of vulnerable communities.”

