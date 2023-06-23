The Surprising Truth About America's Most Popular Sleep Supplement 

This article was sponsored by The Wellness Company.

Americans are facing an epidemic of sleeplessness, and it’s killing us: Matthew Walker detailed in his book, “Why We Sleep,” the fact that insufficient sleep is linked to a range of health issues, including increased risk of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and weakened immune function.

He also highlighted the impact of sleep deprivation on mental health, with sleep disorders being strongly associated with conditions such as anxiety and depression.

As a result, many Americans are turning to melatonin, a hormone supplement to help them sleep.

However, safety research is starting to come back with alarming news about the risks of the popular hormone supplement:

1. Sleep-wake cycle disruption: When used inappropriately or at incorrect dosages, melatonin can disrupt the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle, known as the circadian rhythm. This can lead to further sleep problems, weight gain, and a loss of the restorative effects of deep sleep.

2. Hormonal effects: Melatonin is a hormone that can influence other hormones in the body. Prolonged or excessive use of melatonin supplements may potentially disrupt the normal production of hormones, including reproductive hormones.

3. Drug interactions: Melatonin can interact with certain medications, including blood thinners, immunosuppressants, and birth control pills. It is important to consult with a healthcare professional if you are taking any medications to avoid potentially dangerous interactions.

4. Dependence and tolerance: There is evidence to suggest that long-term use of melatonin can lead to dependence or a decreased response over time, meaning higher doses may be required to achieve the same sleep-inducing effects. In turn, this increases the risks of other side effects manifesting themselves.

5. Poor quality control: In 2017, a study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine found that the content of most melatonin supplements varied widely from their label claims. True concentrations ranged from 83 percent less than to 478 percent more than the amount listed on the label. Moreover, most melatonin is produced in China with hard-to-validate safety data.

As a result of these human health concerns, melatonin is currently banned from over-the-counter sales in Europe, Japan, Australia and Canada – yet it remains for sale on the U.S. market despite the risk.

Fortunately, if you’re suffering from poor sleep, there are effective herbal remedies that can be taken to avoid the dangers of melatonin.

Dr. Peter McCullough and his chief medical team at The Wellness Company designed the Restful Sleep Formula to give you the best night’s sleep of your life — without the use of the hormone melatonin.

In The Wellness Company’s Restful Sleep Formula, you will find:

• Passionflower relaxes you and promotes an easy start to your sleep routine.

• Rafuma leaf stabilizes the mind and prepares it for restful sleep.

• Kava mitigates the impacts of stress as you wind down.

• Chamomile has time-tested properties such as providing a gentle calming effect on the brain and body.

• Valerian root helps reduce anxiety.

• Ashwagandha root helps regulate the negative impacts of daily stress on your immune system.

Here’s what people are saying about The Wellness Company’s Restful Sleep Formula:

“Product works well. Have been experiencing restful sleep and I’m dreaming again. This product allows me to wake up feeling rested, less anxious and I’m in a better mood throughout the day.”

“I have struggled for years with undulating sleep patterns and I refuse to take a pharmaceutical sleep solution so I have tried natural supplements. Nothing has ever worked until this formula … so gentle so lovely. Wake up every day refreshed and alert. I am so thankful to have found this.”

“For the first time in years I am sleeping restfully, staying asleep and dreaming again … This product works great and unlike when I would take melatonin or other sleep aids, I don’t feel hung over when I wake up. It is everything they said it would be and I highly recommend trying it.”

“This sleep formula has a longer duration (6-8 hrs.) of sustained sleep than others I have used containing melatonin. I prefer a non-melatonin sleep aid … Take this product about 30-60 min. before retiring for the night. The experience with this company is top notch … from ordering on the Website, to customer support … all the way to shipping time and receiving your package in a well packed container… has been wonderful. Thank you to The Wellness Company!”

According to market research, purchasing all the components of the Restful Sleep Formula separately would cost almost $120 — but now, you can save 56 percent with the unique formulation in The Wellness Company’s Restful Sleep Formula.

Click here to order Dr. McCullough’s Restful Sleep supplement.

References:

Erland, L.A., & Saxena, P.K. (2017). Melatonin natural health products and supplements: presence of serotonin and significant variability of melatonin content. Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, 13(2), 275-281.

https://www.sleepfoundation.org/how-sleep-works/sleep-facts-statistics

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5263069/

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.