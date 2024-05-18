If it is a day when a Democrat in Congress is heard accusing a Republican of “racism,” it must be a day ending with a “y.”

This time it is Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett taking aim at Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and as one would expect, Crockett’s accusation is pure nonsense.

Crockett unloaded on Greene after the Georgia Republican remarked on Crockett’s eyelashes and went on to engage in a confrontation with ultra left-wing “squad” member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a House hearing on Thursday evening.

But Crockett wasn’t satisfied with just attacking Greene during the hearing. After the meeting, she lit into Greene and called the Georgian’s eyelashes comment “absolutely racist.”

“She is racist. I mean, I don’t have any questions about that. Because, I mean, I don’t know that she’s ever attacked her own colleagues,” Crockett said, according to The Hill.

Crockett then dragged Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert into the fray, saying, “Her and Boebert aren’t getting along. Boebert has clip-ins in her hair. And Boebert wears lashes, too, sometimes — it looks like. I don’t know. But she doesn’t attack her for any of her [physical embellishments]. She doesn’t do that, right? But she decided to do it to me. So absolutely [she’s a racist].”

Ocasio-Cortez also resorted to calling Greene a racist, the paper added, when she said, “It is not lost on me that Ms. [Greene] targeted one of the only Black women on the committee for some of the most egregious and disgusting comments and with the expectation that it will be ignored.”

It started on Thursday when Greene, who is well known for having a brawler’s style in politics, ended up in the middle between Reps Crockett and Ocasio-Cortez during a heated exchange in Thursday’s House Oversight Committee hearing on a contempt of Congress resolution against Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Greene, Ocasio-Cotrez and Crockett went toe-to-toe for a brief round of jabs in what many called “chaos” on the Hill.

Were Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments racist? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

While the hearing was ostensibly about AG Garland, at one point during her comments, Greene asked if “any of the Democrats on this committee are employing Judge [Juan] Merchan’s daughter.”

Judge Merchan, of course, is the Democrat donor and New York judge in charge of persecuting Donald Trump as he defends himself over claims he filed false business records surrounding payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels. And Merchan’s daughter is a progressive Democrat activist whose Democrat clients have been fundraising off the Trump trial.

Amid all this, the finger pointing and name calling began when Rep. Crockett interrupted Greene asking “what that has to do with Merrick Garland,” and “Do you know what we’re here for?”

Greene retorted, “I think you know what you’re here for. I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

As Democrats harrumphed and muttered at the shock of it all, AOC piped up screeching, “That is absolutely unacceptable!”

“How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person,” AOC added, then addressed the chair, saying, “move her words down.”

This video lays out what happened in tonight’s heated exchange in the oversight hearing pic.twitter.com/7QTmpsa1eA — Acyn (@Acyn) May 17, 2024

The combative Greene was not prepared to give an inch, though, and shot back, “Are your feelings hurt?”

“Oh girl, baby girl! Don’t even play!” the former New York bartender replied in her best approximation of street.

Greene then again challenged AOC to a debate, which she has done several times, but AOC said it was “self-evident” why she won’t accept the challenge. To that, Green added, “Yeah, you don’t have enough intelligence.”

While Greene agreed to have her words struck from the record, Crockett then piled on with a gross attack saying, “I’m just curious. To better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleached blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

But whether you appreciate Greene for her raucous style or not, nothing she said during the committee hearing was inherently racist. In fact, it’s probably more racist to suggest that an insult about poorly applied eyelashes is even about race.

The Democrat meltdown over Thursday’s confrontation proves one thing: If you go looking for racism under every nook and cranny, you’ll probably “find” it, like Crockett did.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.