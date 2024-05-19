Share
Commentary

Rep. Crockett Tries to Cash In on Feud with MTG, Fails to Notice a Big Problem with New Merchandise

 By Warner Todd Huston  May 19, 2024 at 11:47am
Last week, Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas had a little go ’round with Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene as the two exchanged words during a House committee hearing. Now, Crockett is raising campaign funds off the feud with a t-shirt sale, only she missed one (major) problem with her shirt design.

Crockett claims that Greene is a “racist” for a snide comment tossed off referring to the Texan’s false eyelashes during Thursday’s House Oversight Committee hearing on a contempt of Congress resolution against Attorney General Merrick Garland.

It all started when Rep. Crockett interjected during Greene’s time at the mic when she asked Greene why she brought up liberal New York Judge and Democrat donor Juan Merchan and his daughter during her comments about Garland. Merchan is the judge currently overseeing the Donald Trump business records trial in New York City.

Greene shot back at Crockett, saying, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

That retort sparked several minutes of back and forth between the Georgia Republican and Democrat Reps Crockett and New York “squad” member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during which the three traded barbs.

Greene eventually agreed to have her comments stricken from the record, but even with that, Crockett interjected a personal attack, and said, “I’m just curious. To better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleached blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

Now, Crockett is trying to raise campaign funds off that last personal attack on Greene.

Crockett is peddling a new t-shirt design reading “bleached blonde, bad built, butch body” and ending with a pseudo signature from the Rep.

Is selling merchandise like this appropriate for a U.S. representative?

Only there is one tiny little problem with that t-shirt design she is advertising in the wake of the heated exchange on the Hill.

Her own name is misspelled. Somehow an extra “r” was inserted instead of an “e” in her last name.

Many others noticed the same tiny little problem.

Another X user pointed out hypocrisy of Crockett using a homophobic slur (butch) to attack someone, given that most far-leftists call that a sin.

In the end, many X users are accusing Crockett of doing the same thing she is accusing Rep. Greene of doing — identity politics-based discrimination.

Ultimately, regardless of whether you think Greene or Crockett was “more” in the wrong for the exchange, you can’t argue that misspelling your own name is a rather egregious error for the Texas representative.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news. Follow him on Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.
Conversation