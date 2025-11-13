The Final Numbers Are Staggering: Pelosi Made a Return of 16,930% on Her Stocks

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s career of massive stock hauls while a member of Congress is coming to an end now that she has announced she will leave Congress at the end of her current term.

But a new report said that she will look back on a career in which her stock profits totaled $130 million and her increase in her profits over time was 16,930 percent.

According to the New York Post, when Pelosi entered Congress in 1987, she and husband Paul Pelosi had between $610,000 and $785,000 in stocks, with a dozen companies comprising their portfolio.

With a vast portfolio today that is heavy on technology stocks, the Pelosis are sitting on $133.7 million according to estimates from Quiver Quantitative.

“Nancy Pelosi’s true legacy is becoming the most successful insider trader in American history,” Kiersten Pels, spokesperson for the Republican National Committee said. “If anyone else had turned $785,000 into $133.7 million with better returns than Warren Buffett, they’d be retiring behind bars.”

Although the markets have grown over time, with the 2,300 percent increase in the Dow Jones since 1987, Pelosis’ growth of 16,930 percent is more than seven times the rate of the Dow Jones increase.

While the S&P 500, NASDAQ and Dow Jones were averaging returns of 7 percent to 9 percent, the Pelosis’ were at 14.5 percent.

The 2024 return was 54 percent, more than twice the S&P 500’s 25 percent gain.

Pelosi’s portfolio outperformed every major hedge fund last year. pic.twitter.com/7nCz18C2FP — 🇺🇸 Based Americana 🇺🇸 (@basedandbiased1) November 8, 2025

Pelosi has between $25 million and $50 million in Apple stock as well as holdings in NVIDIA, Palo Alto Network, Salesforce and Netflix.

The bottom line: the Pelosis, who were worth $3 million in 1987 are worth about $280 million today.

Trading bans have been proposed to limit the ability of members of Congress to capitalize on their inside knowledge, but none have slowed the Pelosi wealth juggernaut.

Dan Weiskopf, a portfolio manager, said the Pelosi trading style is “high conviction and aggressive. “

“The only reason why you make such trades is if you’ve got a process that gives you confidence, and as far as I know, they’re not buying off technicals. So, they must be doing it because of information around the companies themselves,” he said.

Weiskopf said Pelosi made heavy use of options trading.

Nancy Pelosi is retiring filthy rich after 40 years of insider trading During the first 3 months of 2025 Nancy Pelosi had already pocketed $8 million dollars from her Apple stock, she sold RIGHT BEFORE the stock dropped 13% (How does she know?!) – Nancy Pelosi purchased up to a… pic.twitter.com/2pDgmHqmnd — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 7, 2025

“You only do that because you want leverage and you only really want leverage on that kind of trading if you have a lot of convictions,” he said. “She’s buying deep in the money and putting up a lot of money in doing it. . . . and we’re not seeing her panic. We don’t see a lot of flip flopping on her trading activity.”

“When you’re supposed to be called an honorable member of Congress, maybe you should look yourself in the mirror and say, I want to do the right thing,” Weiskopf said.

