Share
News
In this handout provided by NASA, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Artemis II commander, left, Victor Glover, Artemis II pilot, Christina Koch, Artemis II mission specialist, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, Artemis II mission specialist, right, stop for a group photograph as they visit NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, on March 30, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
In this handout provided by NASA, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Artemis II commander, left, Victor Glover, Artemis II pilot, Christina Koch, Artemis II mission specialist, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, Artemis II mission specialist, right, stop for a group photograph as they visit NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, on March 30, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Bill Ingalls - NASA / Getty Images)

We're Finally Going Back: Trump's Revamped NASA Set to Launch Modern 'Apollo 8' Mission Wednesday

 By Jack Davis  March 31, 2026 at 8:13am
Share

Some 57 years after Americans were united around TVs and radios as the first man took steps on the moon, America is heading back.

Artemis II is currently scheduled to launch as early as Wednesday, weather permitting, according to NASA.

Artemis II is designed to replicate the Apollo 8 mission, which in 1968 became the first mission in which a manned spacecraft entered the moon’s orbit. The Artemis mission is the first of a line of missions of increasing complexity to build NASA’s capacity and expertise for a journey where humans have never traveled — Mars.

But Artemis II, a key part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to re-establish the American presence in space, will be making history in its own right. The 6:24 p.m. launch will be the first crewed launch of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft.

The Artemis II crew consists of NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

In an interview with Space.com, Wiseman noted that the astronauts “know what is coming, and we know the risks, and we are ready to go take on those challenges.”

“And you know, I’m an only parent with two daughters, and they’re teenagers. They understand the risk, but they also understand the value of human exploration, human ingenuity, that drive of humanity to go see what is on the other side of that mountain, to go see things that no human has ever seen before. Right now, there are only four humans on planet Earth that have this [new] opportunity, and I’m lucky to be one of them. And I’m flying with three of the best people I’ve ever met: Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen. And to get to be a part of this? No one can say no to that,” he said.

“From the perspective of the four of us, it’s NASA and American leadership that has created this opportunity. That is something that is important to us. We really want the whole world to feel like they are a part of this mission. I think that’s good for our nation. It is good for America to make the whole world feel like they’re a part of this. We are all on this journey together,” he added.

Related:
SpaceX Launches New Crew to Space Station After Medical Evacuation

Wiseman noted that a training simulation prepared the astronauts for the sight of Earthrise, first photographed by the Apollo 8 crew.

“The Earth is really small, and it’s really gorgeous. And so just being able to process that, from the human side. You can hear it in the Apollo 8 audio that we’ve recorded. You can tell that was fascinating and unexpected to them. So I can’t wait to feel that,” he said.

“But then the other thing — when I stand on the surface of Earth now, and I look at the moon at night — and I might see a waxing gibbous, but I know now on the far side that’s a waning crescent. I’m flipping my brain around to all of those things, and just understanding that. Like, I’ve never spent time in my entire life thinking about that. But now it’s all I think about,” he said.

As NASA noted, the Apollo 8 mission was more than a step toward the manned landing on the lunar surface that would come in July 1969. Astronauts used Christmas Eve to read from the Book of Genesis as millions below listened.

“We were told that on Christmas Eve we would have the largest audience that had ever listened to a human voice,” astronaut Frank Borman said. “And the only instructions that we got from NASA was to do something appropriate.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




We're Finally Going Back: Trump's Revamped NASA Set to Launch Modern 'Apollo 8' Mission Wednesday
Trump Seethes After France Blocks American Military Planes: 'The USA Will Remember'
Worse Than Booze? Tiger Woods' Former Employee Thinks Ex-Boss Declined Urine Test Over Something Much Stronger Than Alcohol
Supposed NATO Ally Spain Closes Airspace to US Flights, Calls Action in Iran 'Profoundly Illegal'
Amb. Huckabee Chides Israelis After Latin Cardinal Was Turned Away from the Church of the Holy Sepulcher on Palm Sunday
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation