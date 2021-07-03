Path 27
Lifestyle

Fire Department Comes to the Rescue After Both Cat and Owner Get Stuck in Tree

Amanda Thomason July 3, 2021 at 8:34am
Path 27

Many owners swear they’d go the extra mile for their beloved pets. There’s a huge selection of products on the market, from treats to interactive toys to clothing lines, all of which prove just how much people love their four-legged friends.

But what about when it comes to emergencies and potential dangers?

While not everyone would be ready to jump into action, there’s a large group of pet owners who would leap to help their furbabies without a second thought.



One young man from Tulsa, Oklahoma, proved his loyalty to his cat over the weekend when he attempted to rescue it from a tree.

Trending:
Biden Tries to Cover Up Sky-High Gas Prices by Bragging About 16-Cent Savings on July 4 BBQ

The cat had climbed into a tall tree and gotten stuck — as cats do. Perhaps the young (unidentified) man thought it would be an easy rescue, or perhaps the likelihood of success didn’t matter to him. But either way, he climbed up the tall tree and also got stuck.

Cats have a penchant for landing on their feet and have a reputation for using multiple lives. Humans … not so much.

So the Tulsa Fire Department came out to rescue them both and shared the story and video of the rescue on its Facebook page on June 25:

“Apparently a cat climbed high up into a tree. It’s owner was so concerned for the feline that he climbed up to attempt a rescue.

“Unfortunately, they both found themselves in a dangerous predicament high above the ground, unable to get down safely.

“When Captain (Alan) Hancock and crew arrived and accessed the scene, they requested that Captain Jacob Inbody and the Ladder 27 crew respond to utilize their aerial device.

“Acting FEO Brett Allen positioned the aerial so Firefighter Jayme Brooks could ascend and perform a safe rescue.”



Video shows the fire truck ladder extending to the tree as Brooks assisted the would-be hero out of the tree. Based on photos shared by the fire department, the cat was placed into a backpack to get it safely down from the tree.

Related:
Family Struggling Financially Claims $5,000 Reward After Locating Missing Cat, Owner Says

Instead of berating the man’s perhaps foolhardy rescue attempt, commenters either applauded the owner’s loyalty or tagged cat-loving friends, and those friends commented to say they would have done the same.

Thankfully, no one — human or feline — was injured in the incident.

Whether the cat knows how much it’s loved, at least it didn’t have to use one of its nine lives thanks to a caring owner and a dedicated fire department.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Path 27
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Fire Department Comes to the Rescue After Both Cat and Owner Get Stuck in Tree
Dog Found Injured and Tied to Mile Marker on Road Finds Forever Home with Police Officer Who Rescued Her
After Pregnant Pig Escapes Farm and Gives Birth in the Woods, Public Steps in to Save Piglets from Slaughter
68 Dogs Rescued After Being Crammed Into Cages on Truck, Intercepted on Way to Dog Meat Festival
Arizona Steakhouse Hosts Unforgettable Baby Shower for 75 Expecting Military Mothers
See more...

Conversation