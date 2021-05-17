Lifestyle
Lifestyle

Firefighters Help Rescue Dog After It Was Discovered at Bottom of Huge Pit

Amanda ThomasonMay 17, 2021 at 4:32pm
Combined Shape

On Wednesday, a man named Ty McIntyre was checking a property in Cobb County, Georgia, as part of his job when he discovered something unusual.

A huge pit had been dug in the ground, and at the bottom was a dog peering up at him. McIntyre contacted animal control, then snapped a picture and posted it on his Facebook page in the hopes that someone would recognize the dog or help him find the owners.

“I need some help finding lost dogs in the Mableton, Ga area,” McIntyre posted on Wednedsay. “I was walking a job and walked up on this dog in a test hole about 20’ deep.

“He has a collar on, so I imagine someone is missing him. Animal control is on the way to help get him out.”

Trending:
Where's the Media? Female Vet Allegedly Assaulted in Parking Lot on Mother's Day, Called 'White B****' by Attacker

With the help of the fire department and animal control, the Siberian Husky — who turned out to be a female — was lifted out of the hole.

One commenter on McIntyre’s post shared a local lost-dog posting from the day before for a Husky named Kira. Her owner wrote that she was “a very sweet dog but gets easily distracted by squirrels.”

In the comments, McIntyre confirmed that the found pup was, indeed, Kira, and that she went home shortly after being rescued.

“Fire dept and animal control got her out,” McIntyre wrote. “The owner contacted me and confirmed her collar. They just left. Thanks for the help!”

Animal control shared photos of the rescue on its Facebook page and publicly recognized McIntyre for his good work.

“Thank you to Mr. Ty McIntyre who found this sweet dog,” Cobb County Animal Services posted. “He was checking a property and found the dog in a hole.

Related:
Good Samaritan Finds Emaciated Dog Tied Up in Park Bathroom Next to Suitcase Full of 11 Puppies

“Cobb Fire (Station 1) responded and with the help of ACO Huber the dog was freed unharmed. The owner was located shortly after. Great teamwork from all.”

It is unclear how long Kira was stuck in the hole.

Many commenters were curious why such a dangerous hole was  on the property, which reportedly is the site of an upcoming building project. McIntyre responded that the hole was dug to test for rock.

“The area will be graded and developed in the near future,” he reassured the commenters.

It was incredibly fortunate that McIntyre was on the property and was able to get the pup rescued — she could have been stuck there for several more days or never even been found if McIntyre hadn’t stumbled upon her.

Thanks to him, Kira gets to live to chase squirrels another day.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Combined Shape
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Firefighters Help Rescue Dog After It Was Discovered at Bottom of Huge Pit
After Going Missing for Nearly a Week, Tiger Seen Roaming Streets Is Surrendered to Authorities: Police
Good Samaritan Finds Emaciated Dog Tied Up in Park Bathroom Next to Suitcase Full of 11 Puppies
Boy Whose Foot Had to Be Amputated Forms Bond with Puppy Born Without Paw: 'She's Like Me'
Four Former PetSmart Employees Facing Charges After Dog Was Allegedly Strangled During Grooming Visit
See more...

Conversation