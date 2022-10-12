Parler Share
After Firefighters Pull Teen from Wreckage in Retention Pond, He Says Four More Are Trapped Inside

 By Amanda Thomason  October 12, 2022 at 2:54pm
An Indianapolis 19-year-old was rescued early Sunday after his car left the road and went down an embankment, flipping and landing upside down in a retention pond.

Firefighters were on the scene within four minutes of receiving the call, WRTV reported.

When firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 5 a.m., they waded in, opened one of the car doors and pulled the young man out, WTHR-TV reported.

The rescue was accomplished within three minutes of the responders arriving on scene, according to WRTV.

However, the young man then said something alarming that kicked the rescuers back into high gear: He told rescuers there had been four other people in the car with him, the news outlet reported.

Firefighters lost no time launching an “aggressive” rescue.

Indianapolis Fire Department / Facebook screen shot

“Firefighters from IFD Station 30 made an aggressive rescue of a driver (19) after his car went down an embankment, near 34th and Lafayette Rd. and into the water,” the Indianapolis Fire Department shared on Facebook.

(Indianapolis Fire Department / Facebook screen shot)

“Firefighters arrived on scene to find a blue car, inverted in a retention pond, with reports of multiple occupants inside.”

The car was still intact, with no broken doors or windows, according to the report.

“One firefighter stated they felt a car seat — which momentarily gave them pause, that there might be a child inside,” the post continued.

Still believing there were multiple victims trapped underwater, the fire department’s divers entered the water and began searching the murky pond.

(Indianapolis Fire Department / Facebook screen shot)
“(They) conducted a thorough search and found no other occupants,” the department reported.

When the teen’s mother arrived at the accident scene, the teen recanted his story and said he was the only one who had been in the vehicle, WTHR reported.

The young man was treated at the scene and was then released to his mother, according to the report.

