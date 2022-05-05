Share
Lifestyle

Firefighters Rescue 9 Kittens After Home Housing Local Rescue Supplies and Kittens Catches on Fire

 By Amanda Thomason  May 5, 2022 at 4:52pm
Share

When a fire broke out at a home in Delhi Township, Michigan, on Wednesday evening, multiple lives were threatened.

Not only did the home belong to a local family, but they were heavily involved in the cat rescue “Saved by Zade” and were housing nine kittens.

Thankfully, the rescue’s founder, Jodi Schader, was on site at the time of the fire, which allowed first responders to be notified quickly once the fire broke out.



According to WLNS-TV, firefighters were able to help rescue the pets inside, including three 3- to 4-month-old kittens and the six bottle babies that were being cared for in the home.

Trending:
Franklin Graham Obliterates Biden's Claim That the 'Right' to Abortion Comes from Being a 'Child of God'

While some of the felines were scared, wet and covered in soot, they soon were doing much better after receiving oxygen and getting cleaned up.

Every human was safe as well, WLNS reported.

“The house fire at Heather Haven Road, Holt, Michigan was alarming to the Saved by Zade owner and volunteers,” Saved by Zade posted on Facebook. “The owners have been long time, experienced volunteers with the organization that advocates feline overpopulation and humane treatment of cats.

“The founder of SBZ, Jodi, was at the residence at the outbreak of the fire. The priority of Jodi, and the two other volunteers onsite, was to secure the safety of the kittens on the property.

“The seasoned volunteer homeowner at the time had 3 kittens at 3-4 months old, and six bottle baby kittens at three weeks old. All foster kittens are in good health. No fatalities or injuries have been reported.”

Constellation Cat Cafe in East Lansing has taken in some of the kittens, and Saved by Zade wrote in a Facebook update that one unaccounted-for kitty later was found by using a safe live trap.



The garage of the home sustained extensive damage, and sadly, it was where the rescue stored the majority of its donations and supplies.

“The fire at a Saved By Zade volunteer’s in Holt has had a devastating effect on the Saved by Zade efforts,” the rescue shared on Thursday. “This home is where most of the non-profit rescue’s Amazon and Chewy wish list items were shipped to and stored.

Related:
Coast Guard Rescues 'Deadliest Catch' Fisherman During Arctic Storm with Three Minutes of Fuel Left

“The fire destroyed at least three incubators, cat enclosures, 20 lbs. of Breeder’s Edge, scales, nebulizer, bottles, traps, and uncountable pounds of food and litter, office and cleaning supplies.”

The rescue is seeking donations to rebuild its supplies, as it is “the middle of ‘kitten season’ and these resources are critical.”

The cause of the fire was still under investigation, according to WLNS.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Firefighters Rescue 9 Kittens After Home Housing Local Rescue Supplies and Kittens Catches on Fire
Coast Guard Rescues 'Deadliest Catch' Fisherman During Arctic Storm with Three Minutes of Fuel Left
Hero Hiker Leads Rescuers to Critical Rollover Crash Deep in Woods After Fruitless 2-Hour Search
77 Years Later, U.S. Soldiers Replace Woman's Birthday Cake They Took from Home in Italy During WWII
Woman Stranded in Drainage Flume Calls 911 as Water Rapidly Rises: 'I'm About to Be Swept Away'
See more...

Conversation