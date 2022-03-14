First NATO Country Calls for No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine

The parliament of Estonia has called for a no-fly zone to be implemented over Ukraine.

The Riigikogu, Estonia’s parliament, released a statement urging for the no-fly zone on Monday, slamming Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

“The Riigikogu (Parliament of Estonia) expresses its support to the defenders and the people of the state of Ukraine in their fight against the Russian Federation that has launched a criminal war, and calls on showing absolute support to Ukraine in its war for maintaining its freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The parliament called for a no-fly zone under the auspices of the United Nations, according to Fox News.

“The Riigikogu asks the UN member states to take immediate steps to establish a no-fly zone in order to prevent massive civilian casualties in Ukraine.”

The document appeared over the name of Jüri Ratas, the president of the Riigikogu.

Parliament of #Estonia voted to call for a #NoFlyZone in Ukraine! This is what I call: break the ice. #NoFlyZoneUA pic.twitter.com/cqVnzDmUrq — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) March 14, 2022

Estonia also called on European Union member states to support Ukraine’s application for membership, as well as for Ukraine to be offered a direct road map to NATO membership.

The parliament also supported the prosecution of alleged war crimes carried out by the Russian military.

“The Riigikogu underlines that the Russian Federation’s unprovoked aggression and military activities constitute a crime against peace with no statute of limitations, and that all war crimes that have been committed will have to be punished.”

The implementation of a no-fly zone would likely lead to combat between Russian aircraft and their western adversaries, which could quickly lead to full-scale military involvement — i.e., World War III.

However, a no-fly zone operation overseen by the United Nations could theoretically offer an alternative to a NATO-led operation, as NATO member states are obligated by treaty to defend one another in the event any member is attacked.

Vladimir Putin has pointed to the expansion of NATO to nations bordering Russia to justify his invasion of Ukraine.

Russia attacked a Ukrainian military base just miles from the Polish border on Sunday, in what could amount to a message that Putin won’t hesitate to target western military forces in the event that Ukraine’s NATO supporters step into the conflict.

Nonetheless, Ukraine has previously called for its western supporters to implement a no-fly zone in response to Russia’s invasion.

Estonia, a Baltic nation of 1.3 million people, borders Russia and Latvia.

