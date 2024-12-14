For the First Time in History, Nativity Scene Goes Up at US Capitol

Christian history was made Tuesday as a Nativity scene was displayed at the U.S. Capitol for the first time.

The event on the southeastern steps was the result of a federal court ruling in May that said the Capitol steps were a public area, meaning that public expressions of faith could no more be banned than other forms of public expression, according to the Christian Post.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, who went to court in 2022 to allow a religious celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ on Capitol grounds, said in his lawsuit that “the ‘People’s House,’ as the U.S. Capitol Building is so rightly called, must be a place where all Americans are afforded the right to come and peacefully celebrate and express their First Amendment rights.”

For the first time ever, a nativity scene starring Jesus, Mary, and St Joseph decided to take a vacation on the steps of the US Capitol, proving that even holy figures appreciate a good photo op! pic.twitter.com/BbAbvonsuv — Greta_USA (@DEI_Greta) December 13, 2024

In a post on X, Mahoney noted the change the lawsuit recently wrought.

“7 months ago, we would’ve been arrested for having this Nativity Display on the steps of the US Capitol. However, we won an historic federal lawsuit through the incredible work of the Center for American Liberty which allowed us on the steps!” he posted.

7 months ago, we would’ve been arrested for having this Nativity Display on the steps of the US Capitol. However, we won an historic federal lawsuit through the incredible work of the Center for American Liberty which allowed us on the steps! @Liberty_Ctr @pnjaban… pic.twitter.com/0yObLMhCvw — Rev. Patrick Mahoney (@revmahoney) December 11, 2024

Do you think the US Capitol should have a Nativity scene? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“We are so very thankful for the opportunity to share the joyful and powerful message of Christmas at the steps of the United States Capitol,” Mahoney said Tuesday, according to Catholic Vote.

“In a hurting and wounded world, there is no more redemptive and healing message than the Christmas story. The hopeful declaration of ‘Peace on earth, goodwill toward man,’ is one that needs to be heard and embraced by all Americans,” he added.

Mahoney noted that there was substance along with symbolism in his legal win.

“This is also a significant victory for religious freedom and the 1st Amendment,” Mahoney said.

He said that conducting the event Tuesday means Christians have “won the war on Christmas in the public square,” according to The Lion.

🚨 BREAKING: For the first time in U.S. history, a Nativity scene was displayed at the U.S. Capitol on December 10, 2024. This historic event included prayer, Christmas carols, and a Scripture reading led by Rev. Patrick Mahoney of the Christian Defense Coalition. The… pic.twitter.com/pQxI5gDq2I — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) December 12, 2024

“For if Christmas can be celebrated and displayed in the most powerful public square in America, it can be celebrated publicly everywhere,” he said.

During the event, the Reformed Presbyterian minister read the Christmas story from the steps. He was joined by carolers.

“The words spoken by the prophet Isaiah centuries ago are still relevant for us today. ‘For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace,’” Mahoney said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.