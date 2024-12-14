Share
News
Participants dressed as townspeople take part in Faith & Liberty's annual live nativity scene outside the Supreme Court.
Delilah, the camel, and participants dressed as townspeople take part in Faith & Liberty's annual live nativity scene outside the Supreme Court on Dec. 7, 2022 in Washington, DC.

For the First Time in History, Nativity Scene Goes Up at US Capitol

 By Jack Davis  December 14, 2024 at 3:34pm
Share

Christian history was made Tuesday as a Nativity scene was displayed at the U.S. Capitol for the first time.

The event on the southeastern steps was the result of a federal court ruling in May that said the Capitol steps were a public area, meaning that public expressions of faith could no more be banned than other forms of public expression, according to the Christian Post.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, who went to court in 2022 to allow a religious celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ on Capitol grounds, said in his lawsuit that “the ‘People’s House,’ as the U.S. Capitol Building is so rightly called, must be a place where all Americans are afforded the right to come and peacefully celebrate and express their First Amendment rights.”

In a post on X, Mahoney noted the change the lawsuit recently wrought.

“7 months ago, we would’ve been arrested for having this Nativity Display on the steps of the US Capitol. However, we won an historic federal lawsuit through the incredible work of the Center for American Liberty which allowed us on the steps!” he posted.

Do you think the US Capitol should have a Nativity scene?

“We are so very thankful for the opportunity to share the joyful and powerful message of Christmas at the steps of the United States Capitol,” Mahoney said Tuesday, according to Catholic Vote.

“In a hurting and wounded world, there is no more redemptive and healing message than the Christmas story. The hopeful declaration of ‘Peace on earth, goodwill toward man,’ is one that needs to be heard and embraced by all Americans,” he added.

Mahoney noted that there was substance along with symbolism in his legal win.

“This is also a significant victory for religious freedom and the 1st Amendment,” Mahoney said.

He said that conducting the event Tuesday means Christians have “won the war on Christmas in the public square,” according to The Lion.

Related:
Satanic Temple's Holiday Statue Toppled, Removed From State House Grounds

“For if Christmas can be celebrated and displayed in the most powerful public square in America, it can be celebrated publicly everywhere,” he said.

During the event, the Reformed Presbyterian minister read the Christmas story from the steps. He was joined by carolers.

“The words spoken by the prophet Isaiah centuries ago are still relevant for us today. ‘For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace,’” Mahoney said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




For the First Time in History, Nativity Scene Goes Up at US Capitol
Euthanasia Now Responsible for 1 in 20 Deaths in Canada
As Syria Falls, Druze Communities Beg Israel to Be Annexed
Police Now Think Luigi Mangione Wasn't Even a Client of UnitedHealthcare, Targeted CEO for Another Reason
Former Governor Posts Footage of 'Dozens of Drones' Over His House, Demands 'Answers and Action Now'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation