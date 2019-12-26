Flashback: TBS' Samantha Bee Says Jesus 'Hates Fox News' While Delivering Leftist Spin on Christmas

You probably think the American left’s manipulation of Gospel message for partisan political purposes this Christmas season was its most transparent, consorted attempt yet.

In all likelihood, those of you who did yourselves a favor and avoided social media this holiday returned to your phones to learn that leftists had been more dramatic and delusive than ever in their latest reading of the birth of Jesus Christ.

From the 2020 Democratic presidential primary’s host of hopefuls to the left-wing establishment media’s most beloved talking heads, tales were woven this year of a Jesus born an immigrant and a refugee, laid in a manager as a result of immense poverty.

The facts of the biblical account of the birth of Christ were thrown to the wind in favor of overtures to relevant political topics of the modern era as every left-wing hack you could name recounted the story differently — and more erroneously than the last.

But let’s not forget when left-wing sweetheart and so-called comedian Samantha Bee brought the manipulation of the Christmas story to new heights in her “Full Frontal” holiday special, which aired last December on TBS.

The episode, titled “Christmas on I.C.E.,” saw Bee making many of the same tired political overtures her fellow anti-Trump Hollywood elites have been making this year, with an added twist: the ridiculous claim that Christ “hates” those who disagree with her.

“You know, in a lot of Christmas specials, this would be the time when I would learn the true meaning of Christmas,” Bee said. “But I already know it.”

“Here it is: At Christmas, we celebrate the birth of a man whose message was one of radical kindness. A man who said, ‘Whatever you do for the least of these, you do for me.’ If you’re not doing your best to show compassion for the poor, the weak, the sick and, yes, the immigrants, then you are doing Christmas wrong. I don’t care what the hell is on your Starbucks cup.

“Anyway, Jesus loves me and he hates Fox News. Bye!”

Of course, Bee was certainly right on a few of these counts:

Christ did teach, through both words and actions, that a radical kindness should be a driving force in each and every human life.

Christians should love on the poor, the sick and the immigrant. And whether the wider culture would like to admit it, they are often the first to do so.

And finally, Jesus does love Bee.

Unfortunately, Bee — a woman who has publicly referred to the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, as a “feckless c—” — over political disagreements, mind you — could not know less about the radical kindness she professed to understand.

The kindness and love Bee was talking about — the kindness and love Jesus preached about — transcend petty, partisan politics.

In fact, they are kindness and love that transcend every earthly matter one could name.

They are kindness and love that each of us would do well to commit ourselves to more strongly every day of our lives — kindness and love not one of us can claim to have fully grasped in our lives.

And as one can see from a glance at the American political climate going into 2020, we have clearly made very little progress in understanding that kindness and love.

