Outrage Follows After Samantha Bee Launches Profane On-Air Attack on Ivanka Trump

Comedian Samantha Bee is receiving significant backlash for a profane and derogatory attack aimed at President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, during a monologue on her TBS show “Full Frontal.”

Bee began the segment by criticizing current U.S. immigration policy that separates undocumented children from their parents.

“We’re going to talk about racism, and I just popped an Ambien so everyone buck up!” Bee told the audience.

She then turned her attention to a photo Ivanka had posted to Instagram of her son, Theodore.

Various media figures had already characterized the photo as insensitive and heartless in light of Trump’s immigration policy.

@IvankaTrump, lovely picture. How nice that you get to hold your child in your arms and not face the anguish of having him torn from you and left to God knows what fate.#WhereAreTheChidren https://t.co/dJHvGOsU0Y — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) May 28, 2018

What in the world is wrong with this family? Is this picture supposed to remind Mexican asylum seekers what they’ve lost? https://t.co/Vvrt7vUtJQ — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 27, 2018

Bee took the criticism a step further, resorting to vulgar and personal attacks against the first daughter.

“You know Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless c***,” she said. “He listens to you, put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f***ing stop it.”

Various media figures agreed that Bee went too far.

“To me, it was so jarring,” said NBC’s Megyn Kelly. “It was so jarring. To me, hate is hate, and I think she should be condemned for it, too. It’s not to word police. It’s just hate is hate is hate.”

Kelly also argued that Bee deserves to be condemned for her comment, just as comedian Roseanne Barr has been for her racially charged comment about a former Obama administration official.

This is disgusting. How is this acceptable? And how are we expected to take any of these publications seriously if they gleefully repost something like this at the same time they (rightfully) condemn @therealroseanne? You know the saying Love is Love? Well Hate is Hate. https://t.co/YTjmZQ4zMV — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 31, 2018

CNN’s Poppy Harlow called Bee’s comments “over the line,” and “incredibly offensive.”

“It’s never OK to say that about someone,” Harlow said.

People on social media reacted as well, calling out the entertainment media for its double standard in light of Barr’s firing from ABC this week.

“Roseanne deserved to get fired for her comment,” wrote one social media user. “Samantha Bee called Ivanka a ‘c-‘ on air and Keith Olbermann routinely calls the President a ‘motherf***er’ Do you think either will get fired? Maybe see why so many Americans think there’s a double standard for liberals.”

“If this statement had been addressed to a child of a former president, Samantha Bee would be out of a job,” wrote another.

Bee’s segment attacking Ivanka has now been removed from the show’s official YouTube account.

TBS has not yet responded to the controversy or on whether any disciplinary action will be taken for Bee’s comment.

