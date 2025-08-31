Share
News
A British Airways aircraft is about to land on the tarmac at Zaventem airport in Brussels on Aug. 21, 2025.
A British Airways aircraft is about to land on the tarmac at Zaventem airport in Brussels on Aug. 21, 2025. (Nicolas Tucat - AFP / Getty Images)

Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty After Using Meth and Taking All His Clothes Off Mid-Flight

 By Jack Davis  August 31, 2025 at 6:30am
Share

A former British Airways flight attendant has pleaded guilty to charges after he was found naked and high in an onboard toilet during a flight from California to London.

Haden Pentecost, 41, pleaded guilty at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Aug. 22 to performing an aviation function while impaired by drugs, according to the BBC.

Pentecost had methamphetamine and amphetamines in his system at the time of the incident, when he was found “agitated, sweating and babbling,” according to the Guardian.

Before the flight began, Pentecost did not help with the pre-flight safety checks. That led the supervisor to have him stand down.

The flight attendant said he was suffering from stomach cramps and needed to change his clothes, according to testimony in court.

He then locked himself in a toilet on the British Airways jet.

A female colleague later discovered Pentecost, who was unaware he had no clothes on.

Do you feel safe when traveling by air?

The flight attendant dressed Pentecost and plunked him in a free seat.

Pentecost had a high heart rate and dilated pupils and required repeated checks on his condition during the flight.

After arriving at Heathrow Airport, he was hospitalized.

Pentecost was granted bail on Friday and will be sentenced at a later date.

He has since been fired by British Airways.

Related:
Southwest Airlines Tightens Its Belt on Plus-Size Passenger Refunds

Pentecost lives in Basingstoke with his so-called husband, according to the Independent.

Pentecost was among 40 employees who appeared in a British Airways safety video, according to the Daily Mail.

Pentecost appeared as a nobleman in one scene where he wore makeup and a black wig.

The video featured characters in period costumes to make the safety briefing more enjoyable for passengers.

The date of the incident was not made public during the court hearing. Multiple news agencies sought comment from British Airways but did not indicate that a response was received.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty After Using Meth and Taking All His Clothes Off Mid-Flight
ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrant Wanted for 'Russian Roulette-Style Attack' Against Woman in His Home Country: 'Twisted'
Report: Bullet Pierced NFL Team's Facility, Came Within Feet of Striking Super Bowl-Winning Head Coach
Health Concerns Explode After Bill Clinton Spotted at Airport with Medical Device
Federal Judge Blocks Kari Lake from Firing VOA President, Ensures Taxpayers Keep Paying Him Six Figures to Do Nothing
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation