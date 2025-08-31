Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty After Using Meth and Taking All His Clothes Off Mid-Flight

A former British Airways flight attendant has pleaded guilty to charges after he was found naked and high in an onboard toilet during a flight from California to London.

Haden Pentecost, 41, pleaded guilty at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Aug. 22 to performing an aviation function while impaired by drugs, according to the BBC.

Pentecost had methamphetamine and amphetamines in his system at the time of the incident, when he was found “agitated, sweating and babbling,” according to the Guardian.

Before the flight began, Pentecost did not help with the pre-flight safety checks. That led the supervisor to have him stand down.

The flight attendant said he was suffering from stomach cramps and needed to change his clothes, according to testimony in court.

He then locked himself in a toilet on the British Airways jet.

A female colleague later discovered Pentecost, who was unaware he had no clothes on.

The flight attendant dressed Pentecost and plunked him in a free seat.

Pentecost had a high heart rate and dilated pupils and required repeated checks on his condition during the flight.

After arriving at Heathrow Airport, he was hospitalized.

Pentecost was granted bail on Friday and will be sentenced at a later date.

He has since been fired by British Airways.

Pentecost lives in Basingstoke with his so-called husband, according to the Independent.

Pentecost was among 40 employees who appeared in a British Airways safety video, according to the Daily Mail.

Pentecost appeared as a nobleman in one scene where he wore makeup and a black wig.

The video featured characters in period costumes to make the safety briefing more enjoyable for passengers.

The date of the incident was not made public during the court hearing. Multiple news agencies sought comment from British Airways but did not indicate that a response was received.

