'History Worth Teaching': Trump Demands Smithsonian Replace Woke Modernist Nonsense Giant Statue of Washington

President Donald Trump is calling on the Smithsonian Institution to honor George Washington in a huge way.

“I’m asking for the Smithsonian to install the 11-foot Washington statue that was featured at the recent Freedom 250 Grand Prix Race in the Museum’s Flag Hall, and dedicate it this Constitution Day, September 17, 2026,” he posted on Truth Social.

But that is only the start.

Trump wants the Smithsonian to “immediately design and display a five-year exhibition worthy of the Life, Sacrifice, and Contributions of George Washington.”

“Then, as soon as it is ready, install a 30-foot Washington Colossus where ‘Infinity’ stands today.”

As noted by The Washington Post, “Infinity” is a ribbon of thin stainless steel mounted atop a rotating black granite pylon.

Trump said in his post it was fitting to “replace a sculpture that says nothing about America with the man who, more than anyone else, says everything about America.”

In a later post on Truth Social, Trump said he wants a “five-year exhibition at the National Museum of American History, beginning now, and continuing through, February 22, 2032, the 300th anniversary of Washington’s birth.”

In speaking of his call for a new sculpture to replace “Infinity,” Trump said, “That strange modernist sculpture tells visitors nothing about America, inspires no one, and honors none of our Great American Heroes. George Washington does. He is easily America’s Greatest Hero. Without him, our Country and our Freedoms wouldn’t exist.”

“And yet, during our Nation’s 250th Anniversary Year, the Museum has failed to give George Washington and our other Founding Fathers the celebration they deserve,” he wrote.

“Washington’s Heroic Crossing of the Delaware on December 25, 1776 — One of the greatest moments and turning points of the Revolution — is not even mentioned in the Museum. His Victory at Trenton, and the stories of the Americans who fought and died for our Independence, deserve far more attention,” he wrote.

Trump said the museum needed a change.

“Under recently ended leadership, the Smithsonian created a ‘Center for Restorative History,’ and commissioned a ‘Decolonization Plan,’ to focus attention overwhelmingly on those who have been oppressed, but there is almost no attention paid to those who triumphed over great oppression, and against great odds,” Trump wrote.

“One current exhibit describes the period of 1492 to 1776, including Christopher Columbus’s discovery of the New World, and the European settlement of America, as the ‘Great Unsettling’ of the Continent. That tells you all you need to know about how twisted the thinking is today at the Smithsonian,” he wrote.

“Instead of a Center for Restorative History, America’s National History Museum should have a Center for American Heroes. Tell the stories of Americans who faced great challenges, overcame them, built great things, defended our Country, made America better, and helped our Nation more fully live up to our Founding Ideals. That is a History worth teaching, because it is America’s story,” Trump wrote.

“Instead of focusing on ideological activism, the leaders of America’s taxpayer-funded, National History Museum should be focused on telling America’s story — fairly, accurately, and coherently — and there is no better person to start with than George Washington,” he posted.

As noted by The Hill, Trump has repeatedly scolded the Smithsonian leadership for its perspective on American history.

Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch announced recently that he is leaving at the end of the year after taking heat from Trump.

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