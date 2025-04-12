A Cessna airplane that went down on Boca Raton, Florida, killing all three people aboard has left a mystery behind it in the form of the flight path it took in its final moments.

The plane took off from Boca Raton Airport bound for Tallahassee but suffered from “some mechanical issues at takeoff and went down on Military Trail, about a mile from the airport,” Boca Raton Assistant Fire Chief Michael LaSalle said, according to The Mirror.

As a result, the plane left a flight path highlighted in a post on X that showed it going in circles. FlightRadar24, called the path a “weird flying pattern.”

We’re following reports of a crash of a small aircraft in Boca Raton. ADS-B data indicates the aircraft is Cessna 310R N8930N. The aircraft appears to have been trying to return to BCT shortly after takeoff. https://t.co/x1B6JOorFw pic.twitter.com/oHzGw9eVU8 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 11, 2025

The Palm Beach Post noted that the plane “made a series of bizarre loops while in the air, and witnesses said it was dangerously close to the ground before it crashed.”

Its report said that “The multiple circular paths suggest the pilot was struggling to straighten the path of the aircraft, but officials were not sure what the cause was for the irregular direction.”

“Three souls were on board, and we can confirm they were all fatalities,” LaSalle said.

The crash killed Robert Stark, 81; Stephen Stark, 54, and Brooke Stark, 17; according to USA Today.

Pablo Tafur, 24, who was driving a vehicle that lost control due to the crash, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

Possible plane crash right outside my office today. Shook the whole building. Unfortunately I’m certain lives were lost here today. Thoughts and prayers to anyone who survived and the families of those who didn’t. If you’re in @CityBocaRaton stay away from military trail near… pic.twitter.com/C1Zu2WCxHT — D on X (@DrDronezChannel) April 11, 2025

The plane was in the air for about 10 minutes before it crashed in a fireball.

Kurt Gibson, a representative for the National Transportation Safety Board, said the odd flight path has not yet been explained

He said although the plane was built in 1977, there are “thousands of other planes that are older” that are flying, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Dillon Smith said that from his office he saw the plane flying “extremely low,” according to ABC.

“I saw the plane, basically, turn, come back, and I heard it and saw it go over our building,” Smith said.

The plane then “came back — it was looking like maybe it was going toward the airport,” he said.

“I just saw it drop below the trees” and “heard a boom,” Smith said.

Smith said the windows of his office shook and he saw a “fireball.”

