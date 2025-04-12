Share
Flight Tracker Shows Erratic, Unexplainable Pattern Minutes Before Florida Plane Crash

 By Jack Davis  April 12, 2025 at 9:57am
A Cessna airplane that went down on Boca Raton, Florida, killing all three people aboard has left a mystery behind it in the form of the flight path it took in its final moments.

The plane took off from Boca Raton Airport bound for Tallahassee but suffered from “some mechanical issues at takeoff and went down on Military Trail, about a mile from the airport,” Boca Raton Assistant Fire Chief Michael LaSalle said, according to The Mirror.

As a result, the plane left a flight path highlighted in a post on X that showed it going in circles. FlightRadar24, called the path a “weird flying pattern.”

The Palm Beach Post noted that the plane “made a series of bizarre loops while in the air, and witnesses said it was dangerously close to the ground before it crashed.”

Its report said that “The multiple circular paths suggest the pilot was struggling to straighten the path of the aircraft, but officials were not sure what the cause was for the irregular direction.”

“Three souls were on board, and we can confirm they were all fatalities,” LaSalle said.

The crash killed Robert Stark, 81; Stephen Stark, 54, and Brooke Stark, 17; according to USA Today.

Pablo Tafur, 24, who was driving a vehicle that lost control due to the crash, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

The plane was in the air for about 10 minutes before it crashed in a fireball.

Kurt Gibson, a representative for the National Transportation Safety Board, said the odd flight path has not yet been explained

He said although the plane was built in 1977, there are “thousands of other planes that are older” that are flying, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Dillon Smith said that from his office he saw the plane flying “extremely low,” according to ABC.

“I saw the plane, basically, turn, come back, and I heard it and saw it go over our building,” Smith said.

The plane then “came back — it was looking like maybe it was going toward the airport,” he said.

“I just saw it drop below the trees” and “heard a boom,” Smith said.

Smith said the windows of his office shook and he saw a “fireball.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
