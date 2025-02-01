Share
News

Breaking: Another Plane Crash - This Time in Philadelphia - Homes on Fire - Developing

 By Josh Manning  January 31, 2025 at 5:57pm
Share

A small plane crashed in Philadelphia Friday, less than 48 hours after a passenger plane and Army Black Hawk helicopter collided over the Potamic River in Washington, D.C.

The Learjet 55 crashed around 6:30 p.m., shortly after leaving Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to a statement released by the Federal Aviation Administration, local channel NBC Philadelphia 10 reported.

The plane came down near the intersection of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

The small jet’s two occupants were headed for Springfield-Branson National Airport in Springfield, Missouri, the FAA said.

Social media users posted dramatic videos capturing the scene.

WARNING: Since this is a breaking situation, videos have not been edited for language

Police told KYW-TV in Philadelphia the plane crashed in a residential area, leaving multiple houses on fire.

“The plane crashed into a neighborhood outside the Roosevelt Mall just moments after leaving the airstrip,” the CBS News affiliate reported.

Steve Keeley of Philadelphia’s WTXF-TV posted video of the scene and confirmed Philadelphia police and fire were on the scene.

Chris O’Connell, also of WTXF posted viewer-submitted video of the scene.

Related:
Stunning Footage from New Angles Raises Additional Questions About DC Plane Crash

“Building on fire. Heavy smell of jet fuel in the air,” O’Connel reported in his X post.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Josh Manning
Contributing Editor
Josh Manning is a contributing editor at The Western Journal. He holds a masters in public policy from Harvard University and has a background in higher education. He recently co-authored Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden, the tell-all memoir of Lunden Roberts's tumultuous relationship with Hunter Biden and Stolen Valor: The Military Fraud and Government Failures of Tim Walz.
Josh Manning grew up outside of Memphis, TN and developed a love of history, politics, and government studies thanks to a life-changing history and civics teacher named Mr. McBride.

He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College, a small but distinguished liberal arts college where later in his career he served as an interim vice president.

While in school he did everything possible to confront, discomfit, and drive ivy league liberals to their knees.

After a number of years working in academe, he moved to digital journalism and opinion. Since that point, he has held various leadership positions at The Western Journal.

He's married to a gorgeous blonde who played in the 1998 NCAA women's basketball championship game, and he has two teens who hate doing dishes more than poison. He makes life possible for two boxers -- "Hank" Rearden Manning and "Tucker" Carlson Manning -- and a pitbull named Nikki Haley "Gracie" Manning.

He recently co-authored Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden, the tell-all memoir of Lunden Roberts's tumultuous relationship with Hunter Biden and Stolen Valor: The Military Fraud and Government Failures of Tim Walz.
Education
MPP from Harvard University, BA from Lyon College
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English, tiny fragments of college French
Topics of Expertise
Writing, politics, Christianity, social media curation, higher education, firearms




Breaking: Another Plane Crash - This Time in Philadelphia - Homes on Fire - Developing
Hotsenpiller: The Lingering Shadow of Chinese Disinformation and AI Control
Next Super Bowl Instead of Foot-Washing, Why Not Show 'The Passion of the Christ' for 60 Seconds?
No, Christmas Isn't a Pagan Holiday and Yes, It Is 100% About Jesus' Birthday
Leftists Set Stage for Buffalo Shooting: Murderer Revealed How They Started Him on Path to Mass Murder
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation