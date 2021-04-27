It’s no secret that there are some terrible people in this world.

Unfortunately, it seems like terrible people thrive off of others’ fears during hard times — such as the pandemic.

Just like one Florida man and his three sons who have been accused of selling tens of thousands of bottles of bleach they falsely claimed to be a “miracle cure” for COVID-19.

According to NBC News, “Mark Grenon, and his sons, Jonathan, Jordan and Joseph Grenon, were accused of fraud and violating civil court orders instructing them to stop selling the fake cure, which they promoted as ‘Miracle Mineral Solution,’ or MMS, according to documents filed Friday in Florida’s southern district.”

Mark Grenon allegedly threatened a federal judge while co-hosting a podcast last year, claiming her court order to halt his MMS sales was an act of “treason,” according to court documents.

Court documents also revealed that the Grenon family mixed this “miracle cure” 45 miles south of Tampa in a backyard shed in Bradenton, Florida, Yahoo reported.

But the insanity doesn’t stop with going against the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) warnings and ingesting bleach to “cure COVID-19.”

The Grenon family, affiliated with the cultish Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, marketed their “miracle concoction” as a cure-all for other ailments, including diabetes, cancer and autism, among others.

Their lies, deceit and negligence toward others led them to sell 28,000 bottles and earn more than one million dollars.

The Grenon family has now been indicted on federal charges, according to The Huffington Post.

Strangely, it appears that the Grenons are not the first to market MMS, however.

Vice reported that former Scientologist Jim Humble, founder of the Genesis II Church, “discovered” the mixture as a form of alternative medicine.

What the members of this cult have done is incredibly dangerous for those desperate to cure their ailments.

We’ve all heard warnings given to high-risk groups during the pandemic. Grenon and his sons took advantage of the people whose fear motivated them to try any form of “medicine” to ward off the virus.

Of course, people like the Grenons thrive on such desperation and look for ways to make money, regardless of who they harm.

Still, it is essential that people do their research before relying on any cure they’re sold.

Last year, the FDA tweeted about “Miracle Mineral Solution,” stressing that “the solution, when mixed, develops into a dangerous bleach which has caused serious and potentially life-threatening side effects.”

⚠️ Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) does not cure #COVID19 and has not been approved by the FDA for any use. The solution, when mixed, develops into a dangerous bleach which has caused serious and potentially life-threatening side effects. Learn more: https://t.co/z8jU8OHTbD. pic.twitter.com/bBfG0cYJpB — FDA Drug Information (@FDA_Drug_Info) February 18, 2020

Perhaps, if people had read into the solution’s history, they might have been informed enough to ignore the Grenons’ false promises of a COVID cure.

We can only wonder what other insane developments will arise before the pandemic ends.

At least we can say one thing with confidence: don’t drink bleach.

