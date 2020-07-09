SECTIONS
Florida Family Faces Charges After Selling COVID 'Cure' with Life-Threatening Side Effects

By Andrew Trunsky
Published July 9, 2020 at 7:44am
Federal prosecutors in Miami charged a family on Wednesday after they marketed and sold a toxic bleach substance as a cure for COVID-19, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida said in a news release.

The four individuals from Bradenton, Florida, were charged with conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to violate the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and criminal contempt, the release said.

The individuals charged include Mark Grenon, 62, and his sons Jonathon Grenon, 34, Jordan Grenon, 26, and Joseph Grenon, 32.

The family claimed that their “Miracle Mineral Solution” could “treat, prevent and cure COVID-19” and sold it through a company named “Genesis II Church of Health and Healing” in order to avoid government regulation.

The solution contained sodium chlorite and water. When ingested orally, the substance transforms into chlorine dioxide, which is extremely toxic.

The FDA has reported hospitalizations, life-threatening conditions and death from those who have consumed the solution, the release said.

Common side effects of ingesting the substance include “severe vomiting, diarrhea and life-threatening low blood pressure,” according to the FDA.

The Grenons had previously marketed the solution as a cure for cancer, Alzheimer’s, autism, multiple sclerosis and AIDS, despite it never being approved by the FDA.

The family had already sold tens of thousands of bottles nationwide when they were arrested, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.

Do you think these men will be found guilty?

“Not only is this MMS product toxic, but its distribution and use may prevent those who are sick from receiving the legitimate healthcare they need,” according to Ariana Fajardo Orshan, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

“Making claims that unproven drugs, especially potentially dangerous and unapproved chlorine dioxide products, can cure or prevent COVID-19 or any other disease is unacceptable,” she added.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Andrew Trunsky
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







