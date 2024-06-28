Share
Food Sold Across US Heartland Recalled, Tens of Thousands of Cases Flagged

 By Jack Davis  June 28, 2024 at 12:53pm
Thousands of cases of prepared sandwiches are being recalled over the potential that they carry a harmful bacteria.

Classic Delight LLC of St. Mary’s, Ohio issued the recall due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

According to Newsweek, the sandwiches being recalled were sold in 14 states:  Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

The FDA lists the lot numbers and buy-by dates as well as the number of cases of sandwiches being recalled, which number in the thousands.

The products being recalled are:

Under the names Classic Delight: Twin Chili Cheese Dog; Turkey Ham and Cheese Sub; Turkey Cheese Sub; Turkey Cheese Round; Twin Breaded Chicken Sliders; Breaded Chicken Waffle.

Under the names Wakefield: Charbroiled Cheeseburger; Ham Cheddar Pretzel Croissant; Chorizo Egg Ciabatta; Ham Egg Cheese Muffin; Ham Egg Cheese Croissant; Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel; Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit; Pretzel Bacon Angus Cheeseburger; Sausage Egg and Cheese Muffin; Southern Chicken Biscuit; Bacon Cheeseburger; Spicy Hawaiian Sliders; Blazin Chicken; Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel; Charbroiled Cheeseburger; Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit; Chicken and Cheese; Sausage Egg Pancake.

Under the brands Nutrisystem: Turkey Sausage and Egg Muffin.

Anyone who has the items should either throw them out or bring them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause serious infections in children, older adults and those with compromised immune systems, the FDA warned.

Healthy people can experience high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The FDA said the recall was issued after samples of the food tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The FDA release said none of the impacted products is being produced until the source of the bacteria can be found.

Although the FDA said no illnesses have been reported that are connected to the food being recalled, consumers who experience symptoms of Listeria infection should contact a doctor.

Consumers who have purchased affected products should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The recall began on June 10.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
